Area births

AtlantiCare Regional
Medical CenterMELENDEZ — To Melissa and Carlos Melendez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 7.
ALVAREZ-NOYOLA — To Elianne Alvarez Enriquez and Ricky Noyola Lopez, of Linwood, a son, April 8.
SCHLUE-SCHLAGLE — To Carlyana Schlue and Richard Schlagle, of Tuckerton, a son, April 8.
CREAMER-ARROYO — To Devin Creamer and Jovanni Arroyo, of Galloway Township, a son, April 9.
ROSARIO — To Crystal Rosario, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 9.
MURPHY — To Dejaney and David Murphy, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 10.
TOUSSAINT-McNEAL — To Kira Toussaint and Hassim McNeal, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 13.
BURCH-ECHEVARRIA — To Rachelle Burch and Jose Echevarria, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 13.
People are also reading…
Cape Regional
Medical CenterMELONI-HAROLD — To Danielle Meloni and Darnell Harold, of Cape May, a daughter, April 3.
TARRANT-COOK — To Ania M. Tarrant and Isaiah Cook, of Lower Township, a son, April 6.
WETZEL-CONLEY — To Ashleigh Wetzel and Thomas Conley, of Wildwood, a son, April 6.
609-272-7415,
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.