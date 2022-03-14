Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
SHANER-MERCADO — To Krystina Shaner and Hector Mercado, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 17.
McBRIDE-PETER — To Erin McBride and Brian Peter Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 17.
MOORE-RAGLAND — To Ebony Moore and Maurice Ragland, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 17.
HILL-LEDWELL — To Sha’dai Hill and Rodney Ledwell, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 18.
RYERSON — To Joanne and Robert Ryerson, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 19.
CABRERA-RUMARDO — To Lorelys Cabrera and Roberto Rumardo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 19.
RINALDI — To Elena and Stephen Rinaldi, of Brigantine, a daughter, Feb. 20.
MONITZER — To Kaitlyn and Matthew Monitzer, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 21.
GRAYSON-FARRAR — To Judith Grayson and John Farrar, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Feb. 22.
ROSARIO-MORALES — To Natalia Rosario and Avelino Morales, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 21.
NAPIER-KLIMOFF — To Nicole Napier and Ron Klimoff, of Margate, a daughter, Feb. 22.
GARFINKEL-WRIGHT — To Cailyn Garfinkel and Roe Wright, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 22.
LOPEZ-MURPHY — To Thermis Lopez and Tracy Murphy, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 23.
ADDERLY-WILLIAMS — To Hanifah Adderly and Marlin Williams, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 23.
GABEL — To Carrie and David Gabel, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Feb. 23.
SANTIAGO — To Samantha and Rafael Santiago, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 23.
REYES-SALAZAR — To Viridiana Reyes Gama and Felipe Salazar Davila, of Hammonton, a son, Feb. 23.
GRIFFIN — To Mahasha Griffin, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 25.
O’LOUGHLIN — To Jennifer and Brandon O’Loughlin, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Feb. 25.
RICHMAN — To Erika and Robert Richman, of Cape May, a son, Feb. 25.
ARBIETO-ENCISO — To Yolanda Arbieto Valencia and Rolando Enciso Morales, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 26.
OLSON — To Amy and Sean Olson, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 27.
Cape Regional Medical Center
GROSSO-COLEMAN — To Angela Grosso and Marcus Coleman, of Woodbine, a daughter, Feb. 25.
MARSHALL-THOMPSON — To Rachel Marshall and Nick Thompson, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 25.
McCULLOUGH — To Elizabeth and Shaun McCullough, of Cape May, a son, Feb. 25.
Shore Medical Center
DESSICINO — To Giulia and Joseph Dessicino, of Absecon, twin sons, Feb. 28.
TRIPICIAN-BENNETT — To Stefanie Tripician and Ryan Bennett, of Northfield, a son, Feb. 28.
PINCUS — To Teresa and Justin Pincus, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 2.
JIMENEZ-PEREZ — To Haylin Jimenez-Herrera and Abraham Perez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 2.
BOSSUYT-WAKEFIELD — To Erica Bossuyt and Joshua Wakefield, of Cape May, a daughter, March 3.
SMITH — To Sharon and Shaun Smith, of Galloway Township, a son, March 4.
FARRELL — To Nicole and Jesse Farrell, of Del Haven, a son, March 5.
RIESELMAN-COMETA — To Diamond Rieselman and Charles Cometa, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 8.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
