Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

SHANER-MERCADO — To Krystina Shaner and Hector Mercado, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 17.

McBRIDE-PETER — To Erin McBride and Brian Peter Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 17.

MOORE-RAGLAND — To Ebony Moore and Maurice Ragland, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 17.

HILL-LEDWELL — To Sha’dai Hill and Rodney Ledwell, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 18.

RYERSON — To Joanne and Robert Ryerson, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 19.

CABRERA-RUMARDO — To Lorelys Cabrera and Roberto Rumardo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 19.

RINALDI — To Elena and Stephen Rinaldi, of Brigantine, a daughter, Feb. 20.

MONITZER — To Kaitlyn and Matthew Monitzer, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 21.

GRAYSON-FARRAR — To Judith Grayson and John Farrar, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Feb. 22.

ROSARIO-MORALES — To Natalia Rosario and Avelino Morales, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 21.

NAPIER-KLIMOFF — To Nicole Napier and Ron Klimoff, of Margate, a daughter, Feb. 22.

GARFINKEL-WRIGHT — To Cailyn Garfinkel and Roe Wright, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 22.

LOPEZ-MURPHY — To Thermis Lopez and Tracy Murphy, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 23.

ADDERLY-WILLIAMS — To Hanifah Adderly and Marlin Williams, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 23.

GABEL — To Carrie and David Gabel, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Feb. 23.

SANTIAGO — To Samantha and Rafael Santiago, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 23.

REYES-SALAZAR — To Viridiana Reyes Gama and Felipe Salazar Davila, of Hammonton, a son, Feb. 23.

GRIFFIN — To Mahasha Griffin, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 25.

O’LOUGHLIN — To Jennifer and Brandon O’Loughlin, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Feb. 25.

RICHMAN — To Erika and Robert Richman, of Cape May, a son, Feb. 25.

ARBIETO-ENCISO — To Yolanda Arbieto Valencia and Rolando Enciso Morales, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 26.

OLSON — To Amy and Sean Olson, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Feb. 27.

Cape Regional Medical Center

GROSSO-COLEMAN — To Angela Grosso and Marcus Coleman, of Woodbine, a daughter, Feb. 25.

MARSHALL-THOMPSON — To Rachel Marshall and Nick Thompson, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 25.

McCULLOUGH — To Elizabeth and Shaun McCullough, of Cape May, a son, Feb. 25.

Shore Medical Center

DESSICINO — To Giulia and Joseph Dessicino, of Absecon, twin sons, Feb. 28.

TRIPICIAN-BENNETT — To Stefanie Tripician and Ryan Bennett, of Northfield, a son, Feb. 28.

PINCUS — To Teresa and Justin Pincus, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 2.

JIMENEZ-PEREZ — To Haylin Jimenez-Herrera and Abraham Perez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 2.

BOSSUYT-WAKEFIELD — To Erica Bossuyt and Joshua Wakefield, of Cape May, a daughter, March 3.

SMITH — To Sharon and Shaun Smith, of Galloway Township, a son, March 4.

FARRELL — To Nicole and Jesse Farrell, of Del Haven, a son, March 5.

RIESELMAN-COMETA — To Diamond Rieselman and Charles Cometa, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 8.

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:

609-272-7415

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.