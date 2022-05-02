 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AREA BIRTHS

Area births

  • 0
Newborn,Baby,In,Hospital
Shutterstock

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

DURI — To Sara and Dennis Duri, of Ventnor, a son, April 15.

STOTTS-LEWIS-ACKLEY — To Za’kaiah Stotts-Lewis and John Ackley III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 15.

DOMINGOS-VITORIA — To Lucimar Domingos and Luciano Vitoria, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 15.

MELENDEZ-AVON — To Aliya Melendez and Randal Avon, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 15.

HENDERSON-TRIBBETT — To Tusheeway Henderson and Joshua Tribbett, of Absecon, a son, April 15.

MURRAY — To Nicole and Kelvin Murray, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 17.

SORIANO-SANTIAGO — To Martha Soriano and Junior Santiago, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 17.

People are also reading…

WILK-NELSON — To Allison Wilk and Ryan Nelson, of Mays Landing, a son, April 16.

FERRO-CANO — To Siara Yanira Zuniga Ferro and Alexis Francisco Varela Cano, of Atlantic City, a son, April 19.

DIMATTIES-DOMENICO — To Holly Dimatties and Joseph Domenico, of Hammonton, a son, April 19.

CASCIA — To Brittany and Joseph Cascia, of Linwood, a daughter, April 20.

FALCO — To Sara and Eric Falco, of Mays Landing, a son, April 20.

Shore Medical Center

RUSSO — To Monica and John Russo, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 10

GRIFFIN-MELTON — To Joh’vonne Griffin and Juan Melton, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 10.

HAYWARD — To Rebecca and Cyree Hayward, of Rio Grande, a son, April 2.

SULLIVAN-KRZYZANOWSKI — To Christina Sullivan and Gregg Krzyzanowski, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 5.

MARTIN-PEREZ — To Meghan Martin and Erik Perez, of Galloway, a daughter, April 5.

McCREESH — To Brittany and Neil McCreesh, of Beesleys Point, a son, April 9.

PAYNE — To Melissa and Daniel Payne, of Clermont, a son, April 12.

LINDSAY — To Julie and Scott Lindsay, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 12.

SAMUELS-NEWSOME — To Zha’Niyah Samuels and Rakiy Newsome, of Atlantic City, a son, April 15.

KERR — To Darcy and Matthew Kerr, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 15.

JONES — To Sarah and Robert Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 15.

GIACCHINA-STEEN — To Nicole Giacchina and Justin Steen, of Margate, a daughter, April 15.

CARD — To Kelsey and Tyler Card, of Petersburg, a daughter, April 16.

MOORE — To Candice and Alan Moore, of Millville, a daughter, April 18.

609-272-7415,

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News