Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
DURI — To Sara and Dennis Duri, of Ventnor, a son, April 15.
STOTTS-LEWIS-ACKLEY — To Za’kaiah Stotts-Lewis and John Ackley III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 15.
DOMINGOS-VITORIA — To Lucimar Domingos and Luciano Vitoria, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 15.
MELENDEZ-AVON — To Aliya Melendez and Randal Avon, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 15.
HENDERSON-TRIBBETT — To Tusheeway Henderson and Joshua Tribbett, of Absecon, a son, April 15.
MURRAY — To Nicole and Kelvin Murray, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 17.
SORIANO-SANTIAGO — To Martha Soriano and Junior Santiago, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 17.
WILK-NELSON — To Allison Wilk and Ryan Nelson, of Mays Landing, a son, April 16.
FERRO-CANO — To Siara Yanira Zuniga Ferro and Alexis Francisco Varela Cano, of Atlantic City, a son, April 19.
DIMATTIES-DOMENICO — To Holly Dimatties and Joseph Domenico, of Hammonton, a son, April 19.
CASCIA — To Brittany and Joseph Cascia, of Linwood, a daughter, April 20.
FALCO — To Sara and Eric Falco, of Mays Landing, a son, April 20.
Shore Medical Center
RUSSO — To Monica and John Russo, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 10
GRIFFIN-MELTON — To Joh’vonne Griffin and Juan Melton, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 10.
HAYWARD — To Rebecca and Cyree Hayward, of Rio Grande, a son, April 2.
SULLIVAN-KRZYZANOWSKI — To Christina Sullivan and Gregg Krzyzanowski, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 5.
MARTIN-PEREZ — To Meghan Martin and Erik Perez, of Galloway, a daughter, April 5.
McCREESH — To Brittany and Neil McCreesh, of Beesleys Point, a son, April 9.
PAYNE — To Melissa and Daniel Payne, of Clermont, a son, April 12.
LINDSAY — To Julie and Scott Lindsay, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 12.
SAMUELS-NEWSOME — To Zha’Niyah Samuels and Rakiy Newsome, of Atlantic City, a son, April 15.
KERR — To Darcy and Matthew Kerr, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 15.
JONES — To Sarah and Robert Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 15.
GIACCHINA-STEEN — To Nicole Giacchina and Justin Steen, of Margate, a daughter, April 15.
CARD — To Kelsey and Tyler Card, of Petersburg, a daughter, April 16.
MOORE — To Candice and Alan Moore, of Millville, a daughter, April 18.
