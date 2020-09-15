AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
RAVENELL-ROMERO-PEREZ — To Shaquana Ravenell and Emanuel Romero-Perez, of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 17.
JERAULD — To Jessica and James Jerauld, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 19.
TORRES — To Mabell and Onassi Torres, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Aug. 19.
APONTE-PEREZ — To Katrina Aponte and Johnny Perez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 27.
AFROZE-ISLAM — To Lipika Afroze and MD Islam, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 28.
HADZOVIC — To Lalitta and Suad Hadzovic, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 28.
LOPEZ-KONNEH — To Rosibel Lopez and John Konneh, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 28.
DeVITO — To Samantha and Christopher DeVito, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 29.
Cape Regional Medical Center
MARINO-PIKE — To Amelia Marino and Jonathan Pike, of Wildwood, a son, Aug. 26.
FONTANNAZ — To Jennifer and Christopher Fontannaz, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Sept. 2.
Shore Medical Center
WARKER — To Kristin and Todd Warker, of Mays Landing, a son, July 8.
CROSBY-CORCORAN — To Lauren Crosby and Christopher Corcoran, of Cape May, a daughter, July 13.
PRICE — To Emily and Brandon Price, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 14.
HARRIS-REYNOLDS — To Bobbi Jo Harris and Christopher Reynolds, of Belleplain, a daughter, July 16.
KUPPERSTEIN — To Jessica and Kevin Kupperstein, of Corbin City, a daughter, July 16.
DURANTE — To LeeAnn and George Durante, of Erma, a son, July 16.
BROWN — To Alnisa Tamika and Unique Brown, of Atlantic City, a son, July 17.
GRAY — To Leanne and Bob Gray, of Linwood, a daughter, July 17.
ACAMPORA — To Heather and Vincent Acampora, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 19.
THOMPSON — To Courtney and Theodore K. Thompson III, of Marmora, a daughter, July 21.
FISHER-HEBRON — To Lytia Fisher and Ishmael Hebron, of Atlantic City, twin daughters, July 22.
OSLAR-ARANA — To Krystal Oslar and Luis Arana, of Heislerville, a son, July 22.
PEARSON-ANDERSON — To Samantha Pearson and Raymond Anderson, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 22.
REID — To Trisha and Derek Reid, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 24.
RICHARDS — To Samantha and Joshua Richards, of Upper Township, a son, July 24.
KAHNKE — To Emily and Joshua Kahnke, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 27.
FLYNN-TRZECKI — To Autumn Flynn and Ryan Trzecki, of Somers Point, a son, July 29.
MUCERINO-STOTTS — To Danielle Mucerino and Robert Stotts, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 31.
GARDNER — To Amy and Matthew Gardner, of Eldora, a son, July 31.
LEBRON-TUNSTALL-CAREY — To Kathlina Lebron and Omar Tunstall-Carey, of Absecon, a daughter, July 31.
DRABOSKI — To Amanda and Marc Draboski, of Beesley’s Point, a son, Aug. 4.
GRETO-ALLEGRETTO — To Angela Greto and Daniel Allegretto, of Dennisville, a son, Aug. 5.
HILLMAN — To Jacqueline and Stephen Hillman Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 6.
JAGGERS — To Sierra and Robert Jaggers, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Aug. 6.
ALLEN-BRODIE — To Shanice Allen and Antonio Brodie, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 8.
