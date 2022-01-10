 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area births
AREA BIRTHS

Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

FRANCO-WATSON — To Alexandra Franco and Cody Watson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 9.

HEWITT — To Jenna and Zachary Hewitt, of Eldora, a daughter, Dec. 10.

IRIAS-SECIN — To Karol Irias Cruz and Yasser Secin Guzman, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 10.

PANTOJA — To Cristal Pantoja, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 21.

MOORE-JUSTINIANO — To Synthia Moore and James Justiniano, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 21.

RANGER — To Jennifer and John Ranger, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 21.

STEINBERG — To Natalie and Arthur Steinberg, of Northfield, a daughter, Dec. 22.

FERRIE — To Rachel and John Ferrie, of Brigantine, a daughter, Dec. 23.

HOUGH-LAMAR — To Shalifah Hough and Tareef Lamar, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 23.

TILLOTSON-AMENHAUSER — To Jenny Tillotson and John Amenhauser, of Marmora, a daughter, Dec. 25.

BAZYLEWICZ — To Stephanie and Daniel Bazylewicz, of Northfield, a daughter, Dec. 26.

SCHMANEK-PANTER — To Lauren Schmanek and Sean Panter, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 27.

LEVENSON — To Whitney and Lucas Levenson, of Ventnor, a daughter, Dec. 27.

SERVIS-UNKEFER — To Raeanne Servis and Arthur Unkefer, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 27.

BAKHTAWAR-KHAN — To Sadia Bakhtawar and Niazullah Khan, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 30.

Cape Regional

Medical Center

McDONNELL — To Carli Reiss and Brenden McDonnell, of Cape May, a son, Dec. 22.

DUNKELBERGER — To Megan and Marc Dunkelberger, of Cape May, a son, Dec. 25.

MAY — To Brittany and Austin May, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 26.

MURRAY-THOMAS — To Kayla Murray and Joshua Thomas, of Cape May, a son, Dec. 30.

STANTON — To Crystal and Anthony Stanton, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Dec. 30.

PATEL — To Pankita and Pranav Patel, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Jan. 2.

