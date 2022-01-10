Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
FRANCO-WATSON — To Alexandra Franco and Cody Watson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 9.
HEWITT — To Jenna and Zachary Hewitt, of Eldora, a daughter, Dec. 10.
IRIAS-SECIN — To Karol Irias Cruz and Yasser Secin Guzman, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 10.
PANTOJA — To Cristal Pantoja, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 21.
MOORE-JUSTINIANO — To Synthia Moore and James Justiniano, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 21.
RANGER — To Jennifer and John Ranger, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 21.
STEINBERG — To Natalie and Arthur Steinberg, of Northfield, a daughter, Dec. 22.
FERRIE — To Rachel and John Ferrie, of Brigantine, a daughter, Dec. 23.
HOUGH-LAMAR — To Shalifah Hough and Tareef Lamar, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 23.
TILLOTSON-AMENHAUSER — To Jenny Tillotson and John Amenhauser, of Marmora, a daughter, Dec. 25.
BAZYLEWICZ — To Stephanie and Daniel Bazylewicz, of Northfield, a daughter, Dec. 26.
SCHMANEK-PANTER — To Lauren Schmanek and Sean Panter, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 27.
LEVENSON — To Whitney and Lucas Levenson, of Ventnor, a daughter, Dec. 27.
SERVIS-UNKEFER — To Raeanne Servis and Arthur Unkefer, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 27.
BAKHTAWAR-KHAN — To Sadia Bakhtawar and Niazullah Khan, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 30.
Cape Regional
Medical Center
McDONNELL — To Carli Reiss and Brenden McDonnell, of Cape May, a son, Dec. 22.
DUNKELBERGER — To Megan and Marc Dunkelberger, of Cape May, a son, Dec. 25.
MAY — To Brittany and Austin May, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 26.
MURRAY-THOMAS — To Kayla Murray and Joshua Thomas, of Cape May, a son, Dec. 30.
STANTON — To Crystal and Anthony Stanton, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Dec. 30.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.