Are New Jersey’s legal weed prices out of line?

New Jersey’s legal weed prices are so high, few people can afford to be.

At least that’s the assessment of one cannabis activist who spoke at Friday's meeting of the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Chris Goldstein, who described himself as a longtime organizer for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, told commissioners during the public comment portion of the meeting that legalization must make cannabis available to people making $14 an hour.

That is not the case now, he said. He compared it to ending Prohibition, but having the only alcohol available for legal sale being $1,000 bottles of champagne.

“That’s what a $480 ounce of cannabis plus tax looks like to a working class person in New Jersey today,” Goldstein said.

At previous meetings, Jeff Brown, the executive director of the commission, has argued that prices will naturally drop as more distribution locations open throughout New Jersey.

New Jersey’s cannabis industry appears poised for rapid growth in 2023, according to Brown.

The commission has been approving new licenses, and members say rapid progress is being made.

On Friday, the commission approved eight annual licenses, including two for cultivators and five for retailers. The board also approved six conversions of conditional licenses to annual licenses, and has been regularly approving licenses at its meetings.

Brown reported that the authority has received close to 1,500 license applications since legalization last year, and expects significant expansion in the industry in the coming years. Three more dispensaries have passed inspection and will be setting opening dates once permits are issued.

Still, on social media and in other forums, consumers have complained about the prices in New Jersey, unfavorably comparing them to the New York market, where the first dispensary opened in the Greenwich Village area of Manhattan last month.

At Housing Works Cannabis on Broadway, run by a not-for-profit organization and the first legal dispensary in New York State, some strains of cannabis are available for $40 for an eighth of an ounce. Most, however, appear to be in line with New Jersey prices, such as La Bomba for $55 or Wedding Cake for $60.

Cannabis strains typically have colorful names.

In Atlantic County, at The Botanist, the strains Robot Girl and Velvet Cookies are listed at $55.19 for 3.5 grams, roughly equivalent to an eighth of an ounce, and Bonkers and Willow Berry Kush are $60.19 for the same amount, according to their website.

In Vermont, which also began sales of cannabis last year, the lowest price at Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland City is $40 for an eighth of an ounce, while other strains, such as Key Lime Pie, sell for $50 for that amount, while California dispensaries have some strains selling for $30. There, too, some specialty options run as much as $66.50 for an eighth of an ounce.

But Goldstein instead compared the regulated cannabis costs to the black market, or what many advocates prefer to call "the legacy market." He described it as a robust market, and other sources say black market weed has never been cheaper or more readily available in New Jersey.

“For $200 or $250, I can get fire today on the underground market and not pay a tax,” Goldstein said.

NORML’s analysis of national crime statistics shows marijuana arrests plummeted in New Jersey even before legal sales began last April. There were more than 30,000 arrests for possession in 2018, down to 200 in 2021, statistics show, and arrests for selling marijuana dropped from close to 3,000 statewide in 2018 to 44 in 2021.

People still get arrested for marijuana in New Jersey, which voted overwhelmingly to legalize in 2020. For instance, in October, two people were charged in Atlantic City with possession of more than the 6-ounce personal limit for marijuana and possession with intent to distribute, along with weapons charges, after police allegedly found more than 14 pounds of weed in their car, along with two 9mm handguns.

The commission said it sees significant progress in the past year.

According to Brown, more than 900 conditional licenses have been awarded, and of those 133 have submitted to convert to an annual license.

Staff and board members cite the number of those licenses that are either owned by minorities or fall under social equity qualifications, or are in an impact zone.

New Jersey has sought to create a diverse market, one that will bring the economic benefits of cannabis sales to areas that have seen the greatest numbers of marijuana arrests.

Wesley McWhite, the commission’s director of diversity and inclusion, told the board a cannabis market that reflects the diversity of New Jersey is already taking shape.

“This is direct evidence that New Jerseyans most impacted by the war on drugs with prior marijuana convictions are submitting applications,” McWhite said. “Our social equity framework is working.”