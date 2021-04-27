Arc of Cape May County to hold virtual fundraiser for 60th anniversary

The Arc of Cape May County on Tuesday announced it will hold its first-ever virtual fundraiser for the 60th anniversary of the nonprofit.
The fundraiser, the organization said in a news release, is usually held in person. Hosted by sports broadcaster Pete Thompson, the virtual event will begin 6 p.m. May 8. Arc has set a goal of $60,000.
There will also be a silent auction and live performance by Austin Giorgio of NBC's "The Voice."
For tickets or more information, visit arcofcapemay.org/cometogether. The fundraiser is free to attend.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.