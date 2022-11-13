 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arc of Atlantic County seeks donations for Thanksgiving dinner drive

The Arc of Atlantic County’s annual Holiday Partners Program is collecting monetary donations to help it provide Thanksgiving meals and holiday gifts for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families living in Atlantic County.

Donations may be made through Dec. 9. Donate at thearcatlantic.org/donate or mail checks to The Arc of Atlantic County, ATTN: Holiday Partners, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.

Holiday Partners donations will be used to purchase Thanksgiving meals, holiday gifts and gift cards for those in need. For more information, call 609-485-0800, ext. 175, or email rreed@thearcatlantic.org.

