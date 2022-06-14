 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arc of Atlantic County names new department head

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Kirby Reed is the new assistant director of development and community outreach for The Arc of Atlantic County, a role in which she'll help organize fundraisers crucial to the organization's survival and public service.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated staff of The Arc of Atlantic County, and I look forward to growing the agency’s footprint across the communities we serve,” Reed said in a statement Tuesday.

Atlantic County's chapter of The Arc is one of many the nonprofit runs in the state. The organization serves those with intellectual disabilities by providing direct services, advocacy, education and prevention activities.

More than 1,000 people and their families use the services of the Atlantic County chapter, the organization said.

Reed adds to The Arc a person skilled in serving local social service agencies and national nonprofits. She has more than eight years of experience in the nonprofit sector, The Arc said.

She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hofstra University, in New York.

In her new role, Reed will aid The Arc in planning and overseeing fundraisers, events, grant funding, fueling donor relationships, maintaining corporate relations and other functions, The Arc said.

Kirby Reed

Reed

 The Arc of Atlantic County, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

