Arc of Atlantic County athletes get big sendoff before Special Olympics

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Area residents gathered at The Arc of Atlantic County on Friday to show support for 32 athletes the organization is sending to compete in the Special Olympics of New Jersey's 2022 Summer Games this weekend.

Dozens of people lined up on the south side of the building holding banners, flags, posters and pompoms and made as much noise as possible to cheer on the athletes as they walked down the street accompanied by coaches and chaperones to board buses heading for The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, where the games will be held.

"It's such a beautiful day to be out here," said Darren Clinkscale, director of property management for AtlantiCare. "The Arc has so much support from the community, and it's great to see people come out and cheer these athletes on."

AtlantiCare and Holy Redeemer are sponsoring the local athletes who are competing.

This was the first time since 2019 that The Arc was able to hold a sendoff ceremony as the COVID-19 pandemic hindered its ability to do so. Arc CEO Scott Hennis was pleased with the turnout.

"Our athletes have worked very hard, so it's exciting to be able to host this rally again for the first time in two years," Hennis said. "We can't thank the people from AtlantiCare, Holy Redeemer and just the community in general enough for rallying behind our athletes and coming out here today to wish them well."

AtlantiCare has an office in the same complex as The Arc, and several of their employees were on hand to wish the athletes good luck.

"It's nice that on top of the support from Holy Redeemer and the friends and family of the athletes, we were able to get a lot of AtlantiCare employees out here to show their support," Clinkscale said.

The athletes will compete in track and field and bocce competitions. The track and field events will including walking, running and wheelchair competitions so everyone can participate.

Before the festivities got underway, Hennis spoke to the athletes.

"They are all very excited," Hennis said. "All of the athletes have worked very hard to prepare and stay ready. They can't wait to get there and compete."

Hennis said the athletes competing in the games have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Man wanted in theft of Special Olympics donation money from Pleasantville store PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole donation money from a city Wawa.

The Arc has made its presence known at the games for a long time as the organization has sent athletes there for more than 25 years. The organization is partnered directly with the Special Olympics of New Jersey and provides activities and support for anyone who wants to participate in the games.

Practice for the games began in April, and then the athletes competed in local and sectional competitions to punch their ticket to the state's Summer Games, according to the Special Olympics of New Jersey's website.

Once the athletes get to The College of New Jersey, they were scheduled to begin practice and take in the opening ceremony Friday night. The track and field competitions will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and continue Sunday at TCNJ's Track and Field Complex and George Ackerman Park. The bocce competitions will also start at 8 a.m. both days and take place at the college's Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex.

Additional information about the games can be found at sonj.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.