Arc of Atlantic County announces expansion, dedication

The Arc of Atlantic County announced expansion, dedication

The Metz family presents a check to The Arc of Atlantic County from the proceeds of their recent golf tournament honoring the late Steven M. Metz. From left are Bill Metz, Janet Knight, Wayne Miller, Linda Miller, Nina Metz, Juli Metz, Stephanie Metz, Chris McGlynn, Dan McGlynn and Loretta Metz.

 Arc of Atlantic County, provided

The Arc of Atlantic County announced Friday the expansion of its Adult Day Habilitation Center, located on the main campus in Egg Harbor Township.

The expansion added 5,000 square feet of space for participants of the program, who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

The program gives people opportunities to participate in activities that focus on communication, social skills and self-care. Programs include music therapy, fitness classes, cooking, using technology, recreational sports, gardening and community volunteer activities.

The Arc also announced that it dedicated the Steven M. Metz Community Room on Oct. 29 in memory of the former board member, who died in 2017. 

The Metz family holds an annual golf tournament that has generated more than $36,000 in donations for The Arc since 2018. 

"Our family is honored to host the Steve M. Metz Memorial Golf Tournament annually, and thrilled that proceeds benefit people living with IDD, while carrying on his legacy of helping people,” Steph Metz, his daughter, said in a news release.

“We believe our community is strongest when all people, including those with IDD, are included as engaged participants. We are grateful to the Metz Family for their commitment to people with IDD and pleased to be the recipient of proceeds from The Steve M. Metz Golf Tournament,” said Scott Hennis, Arc CEO.

