New Jersey residents are about to see a lot more of the dreaded spotted lanternfly, as the latest crop transitions from its juvenile to its more familiar, pesky adult stage.

The lanternfly is an invasive, plant-hopping insect native to Asia that landed in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since spread to New Jersey and neighboring states. It feeds on many types of plants, including healthy trees, stressing them and in some cases killing them.

August is typically when young lanternflies mature into adulthood, state agriculture officials have said. The black-spotted winged insect generally lays eggs that hatch in late April or early May, depending on temperature.

Those eggs are laid in fall.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture said it’s difficult to predict because “populations of spotted lanternflies fluctuate from year to year and from location to location.”

“Experts don’t fully understand why but suspect it has something to do with food sources being depleted,” the Agriculture Department wrote in response to emailed questions. “One part of New Jersey may be experiencing a population surge while other parts of the state have very low populations.”

While the department doesn’t track populations throughout the Garden State, the most severe reports it has received to date have come from North Jersey, as well as a central-eastern portion of the state.

In February, then state Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher placed all of the state’s counties on a quarantine list for the insect. The move served to ramp up attention by the public, and required businesses in the quarantine areas to take precautions and secure permits before moving goods.

Mickey Riggin, of Arbor Care Resources in Mays Landing, said South Jersey residents are going to notice a lot more spotted lanternflies this season — a trend he thinks could continue.

“This year will be significantly worse, many times worse, than it was last year, and they will probably increase for the next two or three years,” Riggin said.

The Agriculture Department said it couldn’t corroborate Riggin’s theory, adding the population amount varies.

Riggin, an arborist, is basing his predictions on experience. Treatment requests for the lanternfly have grown, from just two last year to 15 so far this year.

Much of Riggin’s work is done in Cape May County, where he says he has seen a strong population of spotted lanternflies in Woodbine and Belleplain.

Riggin said the arbor company has also seen infestations on municipally owned land spread into other places, including on Wabash Avenue in Linwood.

“A plan for eradication is not realistic,” Riggin said. “Really, it’s controlling problem areas. If you have lanternflies in an area where they’re not a problem, it’s not necessary to try and spray them.”

While Riggin is fighting the pest invasion on the ground, other agencies are trying to get better at predicting the spread of infestation.

Penn State University is preparing to study the spotted lanternfly and will use the analysis to predict where they may spread next.

Spotted lanternflies are not harmful to humans but have been known to feast on vegetation, which is one of the reasons Riggin believes the insect’s presence will grow in South Jersey.

The “Tree of Heaven,” or Ailanthus altissima, which also originate in Asia, is the lanternfly’s favorite food, the Agriculture Department says.

“It is a common invasive weed in disturbed areas and is found in almost all corners of New Jersey,” according to the department.

In efforts to minimize the lanternfly population, state agriculture officials said they target the plant, using insecticides in summer.

State officials are helping communities limit the bug’s intrusion.

In June, Gov. Phil Murphy announced up to $50,000 would be made available to each New Jersey county to fund spotted lanternfly treatment. Municipalities can also receive up to $15,000 for the same.