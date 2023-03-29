ATLANTIC CITY — The Schultz-Hill Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 Dina Scholarship/Arts Grant Program, established to support students and teachers in the fields of art, history and education.
The Dina Award consists of a $1,500 scholarship or grant, with the potential for multiple recipients to be recognized throughout the year based on the selection committee’s review of the applicants.
Interested students and teachers must be enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education and must meet additional criteria, such as being a South Jersey resident, complete an essay, and provide a resume or synopsis of academic and non-academic work.
Applications will be accepted through April 15. For more information, visit schultz-hill.org.
