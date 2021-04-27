 Skip to main content
Application submitted for Wildwood bayfront project
Application submitted for Wildwood bayfront project

marinabay_NWW Marina Bay Towers (4)

A year after reaching a settlement on a lawsuit over the future of Marina Bay Towers senior housing complex on New York Avenue in North Wildwood, the owner of the property has plans for the bay front high rise, as well as for the property next door. The city's planning board is set to hear two applications on Wednesday regarding the property.

 Bill Barlow / For The Press

NORTH WILDWOOD — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has received a permit for redevelopment of the Marina Bay Towers housing complex on New York Avenue.

Owner Paul Cocoziello presented the plan to the city Planning Board last Wednesday, and a 30-day public comment period or public hearing will follow the recent application the NJDEP.

The project includes the renovation of the existing building and construction of a new high-rise building. The new building will have 144 housing units and a 200-space parking garage.

According to documents filed to the city, the renovation will cost an estimated $12 million and the new building will cost $65 million.

