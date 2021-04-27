Application submitted for Wildwood bayfront project

NORTH WILDWOOD — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has received a permit for redevelopment of the Marina Bay Towers housing complex on New York Avenue.
Owner Paul Cocoziello presented the plan to the city Planning Board last Wednesday, and a 30-day public comment period or public hearing will follow the recent application the NJDEP.
The project includes the renovation of the existing building and construction of a new high-rise building. The new building will have 144 housing units and a 200-space parking garage.
According to documents filed to the city, the renovation will cost an estimated $12 million and the new building will cost $65 million.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.