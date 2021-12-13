Apple teams up with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to offer training that will diversify economy

It’s no secret that Atlantic City’s economy relies heavily on the leisure and hospitality sector.
But an expanded initiative by Apple and The Boys and Girls Club of America that began last year is working to expand other employment options in the computer and tech sectors.
Last week, Apple and Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced an initiative to bring coding to Boys & Girls Clubs in more than a dozen U.S. cities, including Atlantic City.
Nationally, the program is expected to bring coding to "tens of thousands" of students.
In Atlantic City, the latest announcement will build upon a partnership with Apple that began in 2020 when the Boys and Girls Club here established new technology labs focused on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, and math — as well as design and career training.
The labs were equipped with iPad and Mac and programmable robotics spheres computers provided by Apple.
Now, the local club is opening a second STEAM lab at its Drexel Avenue location, expanding its ability to offer experiential learning opportunities like training and certification in things like Apple’s coding language and Adobe Photoshop software.
Stephanie Koch, Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City’s CEO, called the past year with Apple "transformative."
“The young people we work with are the future of Atlantic City," Koch said. "And we’re proud to partner with Apple to help them gain new skills to grow as learners and prepare for jobs in the 21st-century economy.”
The club members already have found ways to utilize their skills outside of the program. They helped to design the logo for the Midtown Community Development Corporation.
The Chelsea and Drexel clubs serve 6- to 12-year-olds. After finishing programs there, the children can graduate to the Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue.
At the Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue, attendees learn things like OSHA 10 certification, Adobe Photoshop certification, and Apple Swift Playgrounds, which is the Apple coding language.
Koch credits a membership increase at the Boys and Girls Chelsea club to the STEAM program.
“By building out career pathways and STEAM, whether it's technology, construction, engineering, you know, things that use mathematics as the fundamentals. We believe that we can build brighter futures in Atlantic City for our next generation. So our hope is that we can prove to Apple and other industry leaders that we have a pipeline of a homegrown workforce that is ready to step up to jobs within their businesses,” said Koch.
Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, visited the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club last summer and applauded the program's focused strategy and results during her visits.
“At Apple, we believe education is a force for equity, and that all learners should have the opportunity to explore and develop coding skills for their future,” Jackson said in an update published in Apple's newsroom last week. “Together with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’ve already introduced thousands of students to innovative technology experiences, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership to bring coding with Swift to even more communities across the country."
