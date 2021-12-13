Apple teams up with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to offer training that will diversify economy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie Koch, Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City’s CEO, called the past year with Apple "transformative."

“The young people we work with are the future of Atlantic City," Koch said. "And we’re proud to partner with Apple to help them gain new skills to grow as learners and prepare for jobs in the 21st-century economy.”

The club members already have found ways to utilize their skills outside of the program. They helped to design the logo for the Midtown Community Development Corporation.

The Chelsea and Drexel clubs serve 6- to 12-year-olds. After finishing programs there, the children can graduate to the Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue.

At the Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue, attendees learn things like OSHA 10 certification, Adobe Photoshop certification, and Apple Swift Playgrounds, which is the Apple coding language.

Koch credits a membership increase at the Boys and Girls Chelsea club to the STEAM program.