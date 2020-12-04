Apple-fueled Boys & Girls Club program primes Atlantic City youth for tomorrow's workforce

“They’re taking things that are Apple products that they know as being phones and toys, and we’re going to watch the transition of it being now seen as a tool, how that tool is implemented into a workforce opportunity, and then into an educational opportunity with the relationships that we built,” said Mia Williams, who is in charge of the STEAM and Design labs. “I personally think the next five years is where to watch because I think that it’s genuinely going to be special because we have young people that are excited and a generation that has been born into this technological age, and then you have a city that’s looking, searching and in need of a rebirth.”