Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club's work for the community

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City's STEM program in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Cook, who has 12.3 million followers, wrote that the group and its supporters are changing people's lives by creating new learning opportunities for children in the area.

In June, the group rolled out a new STEAM Lab program to prepare the city's youth for careers beyond hospitality.

Apple initially teamed up with Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City earlier this year, and worked closely with the team to design a unique collaboration that would serve the needs of the Club’s students. Apple also donated iPad and Mac computers to bring the Boys & Girls Club’s STEAM Lab and Design Lab to life. The company is also working closely with Club staff to support their curriculum development and help give them the tools to integrate the new technology into their programming.