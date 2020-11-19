Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club's work for the community

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City's STEM program in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Cook, who has 12.3 million followers, wrote that the group and its supporters are changing people's lives by creating new learning opportunities for children in the area.
In June, the group rolled out a new STEAM Lab program to prepare the city's youth for careers beyond hospitality.
Apple initially teamed up with Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City earlier this year, and worked closely with the team to design a unique collaboration that would serve the needs of the Club’s students. Apple also donated iPad and Mac computers to bring the Boys & Girls Club’s STEAM Lab and Design Lab to life. The company is also working closely with Club staff to support their curriculum development and help give them the tools to integrate the new technology into their programming.
“It is an honor to support the important work being spearheaded by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and their community sponsors to create new opportunities for students in the city," said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, who is also an adviser to the STEM Program at Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. "At Apple, we believe technology has the power to transform learning — and we are seeing that take place here, as Atlantic City’s students learn new skills, dream big, and push the boundaries of what is possible.”
The STEAM program, which received initial funding from former state Sen. William Gormley and his wife, Ginny, as well as Lee and Sandy Levine, is bringing in big names in technology as well as local leaders to create educational and career exploration opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math for students from Atlantic City, Brigantine and Ventnor.
In addition to Jackson, advisers to the STEAM program include Salesforce Executive Vice President Suzanne DiBianca, daughter of Ginny Gormley; Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman; John Farmer Jr., director of Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute; Tony Rodio of Caesars Entertainment; and the Rev. Jon Thomas of Our Lady Star of the Sea.
.@AtlanticCityBGC and their community supporters are changing lives by empowering kids with creative new learning opportunities. Apple is honored to support @BGCA_Clubs across the US with technology to help students push the boundaries of what’s possible. https://t.co/zumyfBZ0cl— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 19, 2020
