 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appellate court rules special election, full recount needed in Atlantic commissioner races
0 comments
top story

Appellate court rules special election, full recount needed in Atlantic commissioner races

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

There will be a special election for the 3rd District seat on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, and a full recount of the November 2020 election will be required in one at-large commissioner's race, after a state appellate court ruled on the two cases Tuesday.

The rulings mean Atlantic County elections officials, already dealing with the requirements of preparing for the state's first election with 10 days of early voting by machine in November, will need to somehow find time, funds and staff to handle the extra work.

"We are glad to have the rulings so we can plan," said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson. "Regardless of timing, these decisions will be very costly for the Atlantic County taxpayer."

The appellate court sent the decisions back to the trial court for final orders, she said.

"We will of course do everything the courts rule but must wait for the actual decisions of the Law Division courts to which the cases have been referred before we can begin."

In the case that requires a special election, Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, ran against each other in November to represent the district that covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.

Witherspoon was certified the winner after getting 15,034 votes to Parker's 14,748, but Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots without the race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have been able to vote in the race. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, Marczyk said a new election was needed.

Witherspoon appealed, but a three-judge appellate panel affirmed Marcyzk's decision Tuesday.

"This is a total vindication of what we have been saying all along," said Parker. "My election for county commissioner was entirely unfair because of yet another mistake by county Clerk Ed McGettigan, incompetently printing ballots and omitting candidate names."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parker said he looked forward to a fair election.

Witherspoon did not respond to a request for comment, but Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said he will be consulting with his legal team to determine next steps.

In the at-large race, incumbent Republican John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, was the certified winner with 66,427 votes to Democrat Celeste Fernandez's 66,046. Fernandez also lives in Egg Harbor Township.

With about 132,400 votes cast in the race, the difference of 381 votes was about 0.3%. 

Assignment Judge Julio Mendez had ruled that Atlantic County must recount an additional 4% of the ballots, on top of the 2% recently recounted for a state audit, to determine whether results were accurate. After the two recounts, Fernandez only picked up one vote.

Fernandez argued a partial recount was not sufficient, and the appellate panel agreed.

"We are thankful, this is a huge win for Atlantic County residents," Fernandez said Tuesday. "No one's votes are going to be disregarded based on a computer or machine error, or anyone's agenda."

Fernandez, who is on the ballot for commissioner again in 2021, said the 2020 election was unprecedented and performed during uncertain times, and county voters deserve the respect and consideration of a full recount. 

Risley did not return a call for comment Tuesday afternoon, but Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis predicted Risley's victory will hold.

"John Risley won last November. And once the dust settles, John Risley will again be declared a winner and the public will see that Celeste Fernandez just wasted a lot of our time and money,” Davis said.

+1 
10xx20_nws_profiles006

Parker

 Matthew Strabuk, for The Press

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 29

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News