Appellate court rules special election, full recount needed in Atlantic commissioner races

There will be a special election for the 3rd District seat on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, and a full recount of the November 2020 election will be required in one at-large commissioner's race, after a state appellate court ruled on the two cases Tuesday.

The rulings mean Atlantic County elections officials, already dealing with the requirements of preparing for the state's first election with 10 days of early voting by machine in November, will need to somehow find time, funds and staff to handle the extra work.

"We are glad to have the rulings so we can plan," said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson. "Regardless of timing, these decisions will be very costly for the Atlantic County taxpayer."

The appellate court sent the decisions back to the trial court for final orders, she said.

"We will of course do everything the courts rule but must wait for the actual decisions of the Law Division courts to which the cases have been referred before we can begin."

In the case that requires a special election, Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, ran against each other in November to represent the district that covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.