Appellate court rules special election, full recount needed in Atlantic commissioner races

There will be a special election for the 3rd District seat on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, and a full recount of the November 2020 election will be required in one at-large commissioner's race, after a state appellate court ruled on the two cases Tuesday.
The rulings mean Atlantic County elections officials, already dealing with the requirements of preparing for the state's first election with 10 days of early voting by machine in November, will need to somehow find time, funds and staff to handle the extra work.
"We are glad to have the rulings so we can plan," said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson. "Regardless of timing, these decisions will be very costly for the Atlantic County taxpayer."
The appellate court sent the decisions back to the trial court for final orders, she said.
"We will of course do everything the courts rule but must wait for the actual decisions of the Law Division courts to which the cases have been referred before we can begin."
Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan will not seek reelection, he said Friday, opening the do…
In the case that requires a special election, Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, ran against each other in November to represent the district that covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.
Witherspoon was certified the winner after getting 15,034 votes to Parker's 14,748, but Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots without the race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have been able to vote in the race. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, Marczyk said a new election was needed.
Witherspoon appealed, but a three-judge appellate panel affirmed Marcyzk's decision Tuesday.
"This is a total vindication of what we have been saying all along," said Parker. "My election for county commissioner was entirely unfair because of yet another mistake by county Clerk Ed McGettigan, incompetently printing ballots and omitting candidate names."
Parker said he looked forward to a fair election.
Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk late Friday denied Thelma Witherspoon’s request to requi…
Witherspoon did not respond to a request for comment, but Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said he will be consulting with his legal team to determine next steps.
In the at-large race, incumbent Republican John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, was the certified winner with 66,427 votes to Democrat Celeste Fernandez's 66,046. Fernandez also lives in Egg Harbor Township.
With about 132,400 votes cast in the race, the difference of 381 votes was about 0.3%.
Assignment Judge Julio Mendez had ruled that Atlantic County must recount an additional 4% of the ballots, on top of the 2% recently recounted for a state audit, to determine whether results were accurate. After the two recounts, Fernandez only picked up one vote.
Fernandez argued a partial recount was not sufficient, and the appellate panel agreed.
The District 3 Atlantic County commissioner position is likely to remain vacant for several …
"We are thankful, this is a huge win for Atlantic County residents," Fernandez said Tuesday. "No one's votes are going to be disregarded based on a computer or machine error, or anyone's agenda."
Fernandez, who is on the ballot for commissioner again in 2021, said the 2020 election was unprecedented and performed during uncertain times, and county voters deserve the respect and consideration of a full recount.
Risley did not return a call for comment Tuesday afternoon, but Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis predicted Risley's victory will hold.
"John Risley won last November. And once the dust settles, John Risley will again be declared a winner and the public will see that Celeste Fernandez just wasted a lot of our time and money,” Davis said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.