Appellate Court grants stay to state in PILOT suit, won't have to pay millions this month

An Appeals Court has granted New Jersey a temporary, emergent stay of parts of a July 29 decision in a lawsuit over changes to the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law.

The affected parts of Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Michael Blee's decision had ordered the state to pay the county $2.36 million this week and two payments of about $5.6 million on Aug. 15 and Nov. 15.

"The state has been granted a stay so we will not be required to make the payment as of now," Alyana Alfaro, Gov. Phil Murphy's spokesperson, said in an email Friday.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk previously ruled that the state had violated the terms of a 2018 consent order when it changed the rules of how casinos would make PILOT payments.

The new legislation removed internet and internet sports gaming revenues from what the state considered gross gaming revenues, and the county estimated that change would cost it about $5 million a year.

"Enough is enough. They ought to meet their obligations," Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said on Friday. "But they want to prolong it as long as they can, whatever their reasons are."

Both parts of the July 29 decision requiring additional payments this year were temporarily stayed Thursday, as was an order that quarterly payments from 2023 through 2026 proceed under the terms of the 2018 consent order.

"This temporary stay and the other aspects of this order should not be interpreted as an expression of this court's view of the merits of the stay application," said the decision by Clarkson S. Fisher, a presiding judge of the state Superior Court Appellate Division.

The stay is pending a further decision by Appellate Court.

Levinson said lawyers for the state had accused him of acting in an emotional, political way.

"They were blaming me in open court, saying it's emotional and political, which is absolute total hogwash. I took an oath of office to represent the people of Atlantic County, and that's what I'm doing," Levinson said.

"If it was, we wouldn't have gotten decisions from two Superior Court judges and wouldn't have made a settlement with the state in 2018," he said.

Levinson also stressed that former Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, voted against the legislation to change the PILOT in December. Armato had sponsored it, but removed his name from the legislation before it passed and Murphy signed it just before Christmas.

The state has filed a motion to appeal Marczyk's decision.

Attorney John Lloyd of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi also argued the state had the right to change the PILOT law, and that it stood a good chance of winning on appeal, so the stay should be granted.

He also said the the requirement the state make millions in immediate payments was burdensome, and alleged Blee overestimated payments to the county.

County officials sued the state in December after the bill that amended the PILOT program to define casino gaming revenue as only coming from brick-and-mortar gambling became law.

The county had sued the state over the original PILOT legislation, and in 2018 the two parties settled that case. It awarded the county about 13% per year of the total PILOT paid by casinos, based on all casino revenues — brick and mortar, internet and sports betting.

Since 2017, casinos have made PILOT payments instead of paying property taxes as a way of stabilizing finances for Atlantic City. The casinos had successfully sued the city to lower their property tax assessments, sending city finances spiraling into possible bankruptcy in 2016.