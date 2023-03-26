New Jersey continues to be near the top of the country in documented antisemitic incidents, the latest audit from the Anti-Defamation League found.

Last year's all-time-high numbers in New Jersey are part of historic numbers of targeted attacks against America's Jewish community.

"I'm very unhappy about it and very disturbed," said Rabbi Aaron Krauss of Beth El Synagogue in Margate.

The organization's 2022 report found New Jersey had the third highest number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. at 408, up from 370 in 2021.

Both years were record-setting.

The U.S. averaged about 10 antisemitic incidents for each day in 2022, the highest level since the ADL began tracking the data in 1979. It is parallel with a rise in hate and abuse toward America's Jewish community over the past five years, ADL officials said.

Thursday's report is another sign of a worrisome trend across the country, in which hateful acts and rhetoric toward the Jewish community have flooded the mainstream, ADL Philadelphia Region Director Andrew Goretsky said.

Officials say the disheartening numbers should serve as a call to faith and community leaders to condemn the rise in hate against the religion.

"We're certainly hopeful," said Krauss, 93. "We take comfort in the support that's given to us by other religious groups and organizations so that what is happening throughout the country should not extend itself to our community."

About 545,000 Jewish people live in New Jersey as of 2017, according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

Among New Jersey's 21 counties, Ocean County had the most reported incidents documented by the audit, at 62.

That number can likely be attributed to the high Jewish population of Lakewood Township. It's home to Beth Medrash Govoha, said to be the largest yeshiva outside Israel.

The larger a county's Jewish community, the more likely it will be subject to bias incidents, Goretsky said.

Atlantic County recorded three antisemitic incidents, and Cumberland County recorded one. Two of Cape May County's three reported incidents involved K-12 schools, the audit says.

Signs show hateful acts toward Jewish people aren't only an issue in the United States.

Speaking at the Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism Forum in Madrid this week, U.S. Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt denounced hate against Jewish people across the globe.

"It is sobering to see that in today’s Europe, and in countries around the world, Jew-hatred and antisemitism endures, though the forms it takes have evolved over the centuries, and we need to condemn and combat its contemporary manifestations," Lipstadt said. Unfortunately, it is also growing at a rate I didn’t think I would see in my lifetime, especially so soon after the world’s worst atrocity towards the Jewish people, the Holocaust."

The league's yearly report is built through law enforcement and community agency reports, plus internal gathering, Goretsky said.

"I used to say hate was becoming normalized; hate has been normalized," Goretsky said, adding discriminatory speech and acts against other protected groups, including Black and LGTBQ communities, have become more frequent.

Nationally, 3,697 antisemitic incidents were reported across the U.S., a 36% increase over 2021, according to the audit.

In New Jersey, 155 vandalism incidents were recorded in 2022, a 38% increase from 2021. Likewise, nine assaults represented a 50% rise.

Harassment cases (244) dropped 3% year over year but still represent a 23% bump from a record high of 188, the audit says.

Goretsky and others studying the trend point to prominent hate speech and conspiracy theories being spread, most likely through social media, especially from accounts of high-profile people.

Goretsky said biased behavior against Jewish children in schools was linked to remarks made by rapper Ye, commonly known as Kanye West. Other antisemitic remarks last year were made by NBA star Kyrie Irving.

Some of the rise in antisemitism may be tied to falsehoods surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, such as that Jewish people profited from the public health emergency.

"When there's a rising anxiety in society, people look for scapegoats, and often minority groups are the target of that," Goretsky said.

Thankfully, as far as Krauss is aware, Margate, which is known to be rich in Jewish heritage, hasn't seen major incidents tied to the trend. There are, however, sometimes insensitive remarks.

Beth El's congregation always feels protected, Krauss said, because the synagogue requests a police presence when it expects a large crowd. He's thankful for the synagogue being a place where he and other practicing Jews can feel safe.

Jewish institutions, including synagogues, were targeted by 589 antisemitic incidents in 2022, the audit found. Community centers and schools represent a 12% increase from the 525 incidents recorded in 2021 that targeted Jewish institutions.

Synagogues were the most targeted Jewish institution and experienced 50% (296 of 589) of all incidents impacting Jewish institutions in 2022.

"Their (police) presence makes a big difference," Krauss said.

Margate grew into a Jewish community, Krauss explained. Many Jewish people living in Atlantic City started migrating to the Downbeach area after World War II. Generations of families have chosen to stay in town.

Krauss grew up in Bridgeport, Connecticut, during a time when antisemitism was more socially acceptable, which is why he remains optimistic.

"My recommendation to younger Jews is to be proud of your heritage, and to be able to respond to these verbal attacks with as much courage, strength and pride as possible," Krauss said.