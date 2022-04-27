Anti-Semitic incidents in U.S. highest on record; New Jersey has second highest state total

The number of anti-Semitic incidents recorded in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the number of incidents in New Jersey, according to a new report.

The Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday published its annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents. The nation's 2,717 incidents recorded in 2021 were the highest annual total since the ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979. It was a 34% increase over 2020, when there were 2,026 anti-Semitic incidents and a 193% increase from the 927 incidents recorded 10 years ago in 2012.

There were 370 anti-Semitic incidents in New Jersey — the highest annual total on record for the state and the second highest statewide total of anti-Semitic incidents in 2021. The 370 incidents were largely concentrated in the northern part of the state, with only a fraction of the total incidents happening in South Jersey. Atlantic and Cape May counties reported five and three anti-Semitic incidents in 2021, respectively, according to the ADL Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism and Terrorism map. Cumberland County reported zero incidents.

New York was the state with the most anti-Semitic incidents in the country at 416. There were reported incidents in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The ADL classifies anti-Semitic incidents into three categories, each of which saw yearly increases. Harassment, which accounted for a majority of the incidents, rose to 1,776 cases in 2021 from 1,242 cases in 2020 — an increase of 43%. There was an increase in the number of vandalism cases, with the 853 in 2021 amounting to a 14% increase over the 751 in 2020. Swastikas were used in 578 of the 853 cases.

Assaults saw the highest increase, spiking 167% to 88 cases in 2021 from 33 cases in 2020. There were 131 victims in the 88 assaults — and although 11 involved deadly weapons, there were no deaths resulting from the attacks.

Cumberland Jewish Federation to host Holocaust service, exhibit VINELAND — The Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties will host a …

There were 525 incidents that occurred at Jewish institutions, such as synagogues, Jewish schools or Jewish community centers — a 61% increase over the year before.

The 331 incidents at schools and colleges were up 106% from 2020, but were not significantly different from the five-year average.

While the ADL audit focused on both criminal and non-criminal forms of antisemitism, it comes at a time when federal law enforcement in New Jersey is renewing its efforts to document hate crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced April 20 that it would participate in a federal-state partnership called United Against Hate. Seeking to improve the reporting of hate crimes, the initiative seeks to strengthen law-enforcement relationships with marginalized communities. The New Jersey district was one of three in the country invited to participate in the program.

New Jersey U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger said in an April 20 news release that the program was a response to a “dramatic increase in hate crimes and hate incidents.”

The ADL attributed 18% of the incidents recorded in the audit to groups of domestic extremists. The New Jersey European Heritage Association was among the extremist groups the ADL report specifically identified as a chief distributor of anti-Semitic propaganda. The group distributed “explicitly white supremacist propaganda” that targeted Jews, as well as Black people, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community. One of the European Heritage Association flyers the ADL report mentioned read, “Antifa is a Jewish communist militia.”

Other extremist groups identified by the report included the Folkish Resistance Movement, the Goyim Defense League and White Lives Matter.

Each month of 2021, except for January and February, saw an increase in anti-Semitic incidents compared to the same month in 2020. May saw an extraordinarily high number of incidents, with the 387 recorded being the highest monthly figure for 2021 and amounting to a 148% increase over the number recorded in May 2020.

The May surge is believed to have been ignited by the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the group that controls the Gaza Strip. The audit cited several anti-Semitic attacks in the United States in that time period, as well as several incidents of anti-Semitic slogans being chanted at U.S. rallies related to the war.

“Jews were being attacked in the streets for no other reason than the fact that they were Jewish, and it seemed as if the working assumption was that if you were Jewish, you were blameworthy for what was happening half a world away," ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt said in a news release issued with the audit.

Anti-Semitic incidents spiked again in November and December, and the ADL news release said most of those incidents were not associated with anti-Israel sentiment. There were 345 incidents that did reference Israel or Zionism in 2021, up from 178 in 2020. Sixty-eight of those 345 were categorized by the ADL as being part of white-supremacist propaganda efforts.

To produce the 2021 report, the ADL partnered with several Jewish organizations, including the Community Security Initiative, the Community Security Service, Hillel International, Secure Community Network, Union of Reform Judaism and the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.

Records of anti-Semitic incidents were evaluated by ADL staff and compiled using information from law enforcement, community leaders and victims.

Celebrity chef Carla Hall to speak at Women's Forum in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — Celebrity Chef Carla Hall will be the guest speaker at the 27th annual Women…

While the ADL news release said the annual audit helps the organization develop programs to combat antisemitism, it said a full understanding of American antisemitism required multiple forms of analysis, such as polling, evaluations of online antisemitism and documentation of extremist activity.

“When it comes to anti-Semitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don’t know the motivation,” said Greenblatt. “But we do know that Jews are experiencing more anti-Semitic incidents than we have in this country in at least 40 years, and that’s a deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.