Anti-government Oath Keepers won't be meeting Thursday at Cape's Old Court House

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Oath Keepers will not be meeting Thursday at Cape May County's Old Court House as originally planned.

The group — labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League — has stirred controversy in the area after a number of their patches were seen during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The chapter's website previously listed a Thursday evening meeting at the Old Court House. Days after the riot, however, the chapter's website was taken down.

County officials were unaware of the Oath Keepers before a few weeks ago, county Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton said Tuesday.

Thornton said the county gets a lot of requests from organizations looking to hold meetings in the Old Court House, a historic building on North Main Street that is best known as the site of political debates. The building dates to 1850.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Cape May County investigating antigovernment group’s use of public property CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Among the tangled mix of QAnon images and Confederate, Trump and Gads…

The county office of Facilities & Services confirmed with Thornton that no such meeting was officially scheduled.

"We deal with many, many organizations that meet with the county," Thornton said. "I've never even heard of this organization until it came up."