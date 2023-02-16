EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Entries are now open for a Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey music competition.

Last year, Jamar Felder of Egg Harbor Township High School took home second place in the music competition and received a $3,000 music contract. He also got to perform his original song on 95.9 WRAT-FM’s Jersey Rock program and performed at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Youth Summit.

"Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey" is entering its 19th year. The music competition provides teens with a free platform to promote their music while inspiring other teens. It is open to any type of music genre or musical style. Students interested in sharing their talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention.

Entries will be accepted through March 5.

The music competition is sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and 95.9 WRAT-FM. A panel of judges will select a group of finalists whose songs will be showcased in an April 26 concert.

Winners will be announced on 95.9 WRAT-FM at the end of the prevention concert. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

For rules and information on how to enter the competition, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.