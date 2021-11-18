Anthony named president, CEO of Atlantic City Electric parent company

Prices for natural gas, oil and other fuels are surging and government officials believe households all across the country could see bills increase over the winter. The goal for the Biden administration is for solar energy to power nearly half the electric grid by 2050. Source by: Stringr

Pepco Holdings announced Thursday that Tyler Anthony has become president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, with responsibility for advancing initiatives transforming the future of energy delivery and service for Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco customers.

Dave Velazquez, formerly president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, will become vice president, utility operations for Exelon, Pepco Holdings’ parent company. Both moves are effective immediately.

Anthony, who has served as chief operating officer since 2016, has more than 30 years of energy industry experience including past leadership roles with sister company ComEd and parent company Exelon.

“I am proud of our people and the progress made at Pepco Holdings. Our customers and communities have noted that progress. It’s an honor to be in this role, and going forward, we’ll focus on combating climate change, driving greater social equity and building a smarter, stronger energy grid to offer clean energy for a more sustainable future. These are top priorities for us,” Anthony said in a news release.