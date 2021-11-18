Anthony named president, CEO of Atlantic City Electric parent company

Pepco Holdings announced Thursday that Tyler Anthony has become president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, with responsibility for advancing initiatives transforming the future of energy delivery and service for Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco customers.
Dave Velazquez, formerly president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, will become vice president, utility operations for Exelon, Pepco Holdings’ parent company. Both moves are effective immediately.
Anthony, who has served as chief operating officer since 2016, has more than 30 years of energy industry experience including past leadership roles with sister company ComEd and parent company Exelon.
“I am proud of our people and the progress made at Pepco Holdings. Our customers and communities have noted that progress. It’s an honor to be in this role, and going forward, we’ll focus on combating climate change, driving greater social equity and building a smarter, stronger energy grid to offer clean energy for a more sustainable future. These are top priorities for us,” Anthony said in a news release.
Anthony has experience in electric distribution, transmission operations, nuclear generation, project management, customer service and labor relations, according to the release. Before joining Pepco Holdings, he served as senior vice president of distribution operations and vice president of transmission and substation for ComEd in northern Illinois.
Anthony also served as vice president of projects for Exelon Generation, executing large projects across the company’s nuclear fleet.
He currently serves on the boards of several civic and nonprofit organizations, including the Strathmore Hall Foundation and the Southeastern Electric Exchange, a nonprofit, nonpolitical trade association of investor-owned electric utility companies.
“Through Dave’s leadership, Pepco Holdings is delivering on its commitment of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy and its promise to their customers and communities of the Mid-Atlantic,” said Calvin Butler, senior executive vice president and COO of Exelon. “Pepco Holdings is well-positioned for the future, and I am excited to see Tyler take this role, as I have seen firsthand his drive for partnering with our employees, customers and communities for great outcomes.”
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
