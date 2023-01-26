Another beach path closed in Strathmere

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Things are likely to get worse on the beach in Strathmere before they get better, township engineer Paul Dietrich told members of the Township Committee.

In a report to the township governing body Monday, Dietrich said an additional beach access point in the north end has been closed due to erosion. The Williams Avenue crossover, where the Upper Township Beach Patrol has its headquarters, has been closed to the public this winter because of erosion.

The path is too dangerous to use, Dietrich said.

That is in addition to the beach access at Seaview, Seacliff and Winthrop avenues, where erosion has cut deep cliffs in the dunes, leaving the ends of the beach paths multiple feet above the beach with a dangerous drop-off.

Help is on the way, with a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project planned for this year, but Dietrich said that work is not likely to begin until late June or early July.

A $30 million federal project is set to add new sand to the beaches of Strathmere, Sea Isle City and the south end of Ocean City.

But Ed Voigt, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia District of the Army Corps of Engineers, had a different timeline for the work. He said Wednesday the project would not begin until after the summer, to be completed before the end of the year.

Voigt said most beach communities in New Jersey do not want beach replenishment projects to take place in the summer, when communities are at their busiest.

Contacted on Wednesday, Dietrich said that could be bad news in Strathmere, if the seaside section of the township has to go an entire summer without more sand.

The beach access paths elsewhere in town are in good shape, he said, but there are several areas where there is little beach at high tide.

Strathmere and the Whale Beach area saw replenishment projects in 2016 and in 2020, according to state records.

The state and the municipalities are expected to share in the cost of the work with the federal government.

Until the project gets underway, there will be little dry sand on the beaches of Strathmere at high tide, Dietrich said.

That will require some planning, not least of all because the Williams Avenue section is one of the access points to the beach for emergency vehicles, as well as one of the accessible beach entrances as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dietrich said staff from the Army Corps visited the beaches recently in preparation for the project, which will build up the beaches and dunes in the most eroded sections of the beach.

The project is on schedule for a contract award in early April.

“For the early part of the summer, we will have limited beach access,” Dietrich said.

Committee member Curtis Corson said plans will need to be made for emergency response on the beach.

Beaches on either end of the project will also gain more sand this year through federal projects.

In October, the Army Corps announced a $21.5 million project to add sand to beaches in the north end of Ocean City, part of a periodic re-nourishment that began in 1992, and Avalon and Stone Harbor are also expected to see bigger beaches after a $28.8 million project set to begin in February.