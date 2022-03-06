Annual report shows Middle Township police dealing with multiple changes

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — After two challenging years, the Middle Township Police Department is looking forward to getting things back to normal, just like so many others.

To do that, however, the department will need to hire more officers, both full time and for the Class II positions.

That’s been a difficult process, according to the department’s annual report.

Police Chief Christopher Leusner presented the report at a recent meeting of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. At the same meeting, Mayor Tim Donohue also presented his State of the Township address, in what has become an annual tradition.

The department’s year-end report is also posted to the department’s website. The department is actively recruiting new officers.

“We currently have two open full-time positions and have been unable to find candidates through the civil service entry-level list,” the report states. “We have had some success with transfer officers that we can now hire from a recent change in the law, but not enough to allow us to fill all of our open positions.”

The department currently has 60 officers.

According to Leusner, the department is also expecting a tough year for hiring Class II officers, a position often described in shore towns as summer officers. Class II officers have the same powers and responsibilities as sworn, full-time officers and carry a firearm while on duty. He said multiple towns are reporting a similar concern, even as businesses indicate they also expect staff shortages this summer.

“We hope a new entry-level test being offered by Civil Service this year and work by our Special Services Unit to increase more applications will bring some relief in 2022,” the annual report states.

The report outlines sweeping changes for police recently, and not only because of new protocols and procedures related to COVID-19.

“In 2021, The Middle Township Police Department continued to work through challenges from the second year of the pandemic and significant changes to police practices from directives, mandates, and legislation,” reads the report. “We were determined for 2021 to be a transition year with a goal of returning to as normal of operations as possible.”

Among the recent changes, the state Attorney General’s revisions to the Use of Force policy for law enforcement officers went into effect last year, the first revision in two decades. That meant all 38,000 law enforcement officers in the state underwent immersive two-day training on the use of force.

That includes using de-escalation and other tactics, and providing officers with more non-lethal options.

“We will have all of our officers trained by the end of the first quarter of 2022,” the report states.

Most township patrol officers are trained and equipped with conducted energy devices, better known as stun guns. The report indicates the department will research other less lethal options for officers.

Legal weed is another big change. In February of 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of laws legalizing cannabis after voters strongly supported legalization in the 2020 election.

“This new piece of legislation created substantial issues and concerns from law enforcement statewide,” the report states.

Possession of marijuana or alcohol by someone underage now means a written warning, regardless of how many times it happens, according to the report.

“If the officer engages in certain actions while investigating these incidents, even without intent, the officer can face a criminal charge for Deprivation of Civil Rights, a third-degree crime. This legislation has required us to modify our operations and had a chilling effect on law enforcement statewide,” the report reads.

Other changes may not have as much impact on residents, but are a change for the department. Middle police moved from the Uniform Crime Reporting System to the new National Incident-based Reporting System. And in July, the state notified the department that the 9-1-1 system needed upgrading.

“This triggered a comprehensive analysis of our existing operations that included the cost of the upgrades, a review of personnel costs and ability to attract and retain communications operators. At the same time, we studied the feasibility of joining the Cape May County Central Dispatch Center. In October, Chief Leusner recommended we join the Cape May County Central Dispatch system and Township Committee accepted it,” the report reads.

Plans were to move over to the countywide dispatch system on March 1.

The report also outlines outreach efforts by police, both to students and to the community. The department held four Coffee and Cops events, and officers participated in multiple community events. In 2020, the township formed the Middle Township Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee.

“The committee’s mission is to give a voice to a diverse group with a shared mission — to foster trust and mutual respect between the police, and the community,” the report states. The nine members include local clergy, representatives of community groups, including the NAACP and the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro and educators.

The report also includes outlines of police activity, comparing crime levels to last year, and the number of times officers used force, which increased compared to the year before to 36 incidents from 27 incidents.

Among other information outlined in the report, the police responded to 163 simple assaults last year, a increase of 25, and 24 sex offenses, a drop of three incidents compared to the year before. While there were three bias incidents in 2020, police responded to nine such reports last year, and the number of death investigations increased from 42 to 52.

Police conducted more than 10,000 property checks last year. There were 13 cases of officers injured in the line of duty, and 13 motor vehicle crashes while on duty over the year, including some in which another driver hit the police car, and one in November in which an officer backed into a parked car.

In his presentation the same evening, Donohue discussed township finances, and said the total value of the taxable property in the township increased in a year by $33.9 million, for a total this year of about $2.8 billion.

He said the township continues to recover from the pandemic-related downturn, but cited the opening of new businesses in the township.

Donohue cited township infrastructure work completed in 2021 and several planned private development projects, including the Hampton Inn hotel proposal, new townhouses planned for the Rio Grande section, a Mr. Softee coming to Main Street and the cannabis business Insa awaiting a state license.

