 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual PAL 'Shop with a Hero' event held in Egg Harbor Township

  • 0

His name was Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city's most notorious cold case: The victim's identity. Revealing it to the public Thursday, authorities hope it will bring them a step closer to the boy's killer and give the victim — known to generations of Philadelphians as the "Boy in the Box" — a small measure of dignity. The city's oldest unsolved homicide has "haunted this community, the Philadelphia police department, our nation, and the world," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them finally learn Joseph's name. The homicide investigation remains open, and authorities said they hoped releasing Joseph's name would spur a fresh round of leads. Police said both of Joseph's parents are dead, but he has living relatives.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township’s Police Activities League held its 12th annual Holiday with Heroes/Shop with a Hero event Saturday afternoon at Walmart.

The event matched 104 children with members of 23 Atlantic and Ocean county law enforcement agencies, members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard and members of the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township fire departments. Each child was handed a gift card and could be accompanied by another adult.

Saturday’s event began at the township’s PAL building on Ridge Avenue. The children ate a catered breakfast served by more than 60 volunteers with the people they would be shopping with before climbing onto buses that took them to Walmart.

Dozens of police cars, ambulances, firetrucks, military vehicles and more led a 5-mile parade up the Black Horse Pike.

People are also reading…

“The past couple of years were different due to COVID-19, but we are very happy to be back to normal this year,’’ PAL Executive Director and founder Hector Tavarez said in a news release. “The event ran flawlessly, even with the rain, due to the advance work of PAL staff, First Tech Challenge robotics team, volunteers, Mays Landing Walmart and all of our heroes.

“We are extremely grateful to all our staff, our army of volunteers and those that donated. This year we even received a donation to sponsor a child from a 17-year-old high school senior. It is inspiring.”

The event started as a way to help build relationships between police and the community.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News