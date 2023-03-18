OCEAN CITY — Browse more than 40 photos from photographers across the region during the Ocean City Arts Center's annual Juried Photography Show, on display daily starting April 1.
Photographers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties, and as far as Pennsylvania, submitted more than 125 works, with 40 selected by the show's judges. The photographed subjects include landscapes, wildlife, architecture and people.
To be selected, judges examined certain aspects of the image, such as the overall emotional feel, techniques used and presentation.
Guests can join a Meet the Artists reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 14 at the gallery, located in the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor. The show will be on display through April 27.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 609-399-7628.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.