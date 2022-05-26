Annual Jersey Shore safety campaign begins ahead of holiday weekend

HAMILTON — The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is reminding Jersey Shore visitors to remain vigilant throughout summer and Memorial Day weekend, especially after Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Office is, again, starting its yearly "Secure the Shore" campaign, which bolsters public safety and encourages the public in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties to report suspicious activity, given the counties' seasonal population upsurge.

Throughout the Jersey Shore's summer season this year, the Office will collaborate with law enforcement to help maximize shore towns' safety measures and security.

Some initiatives include strategic security development and routine public safety checks on boardwalks and at businesses, the Office said Thursday.

Lifeguards throughout the state will also be trained on how to identify suspicious activity that should be reported to authorities, the Office said.

The yearly campaign was announced as investigators continue to search for clues in what provoked 18-year-old Salvador Ramos to fatally shoot 19 children and 2 adult teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Given that shooting, as well as climbing gun violence throughout the U.S., Jersey Shore visitors and locals should be extra cautious this holiday weekend.

“If current events have taught us anything, it’s that bad actors look for opportunities to strike where mass gatherings are happening,” said Office Director Laurie Doran. “Community engagement and suspicious activity reporting, alongside a united and equipped law enforcement front, is critical to the continued safety and security of New Jersey.”

The Office, a cabinet-based agency founded in 2006 to strengthen public safety throughout the Garden State, encourages shore to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or Counterterrorism Watch by calling 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ or emailing tips@njohsp.gov.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.