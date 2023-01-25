Annual homeless count begins in South Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY — Having previously been homeless, Sally Vernon carries with her a sense of pride as a nearly 15-year volunteer helping those caught in a life she once lived.

"Things just happened," Vernon, a city resident, said of the circumstances surrounding her homelessness.

Vernon, manning a table at the Salvation Army building on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning handing out socks, was partaking in Point-in-Time, a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to identify America's homeless population and connect them with services.

In New Jersey, NJCounts, commissioned by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency in partnership with Monarch Housing Associates, was out across the state Wednesday, canvassing communities and surveying people about their housing status starting late Tuesday night.

“For the 2023 Point-in-Time count, we are excited about the updates to the survey, training and engagement process,” said Taiisa Kelly, CEO of Monarch Housing Associates. “This year, we collaborated with individuals directly impacted by homelessness to create a tool and a process that honors the dignity of those who will be interviewed and helps us collect critical information that can be used in creating effective solutions.”

Inside the Salvation Army building's gymnasium was one of several outreach events being held in the city this week.

The first crowds passed through the building's rear doors about 9 a.m., greeting seated surveyors ready to ask questions. Those questions ranged from housing status to their ability to get services, specifically asking anyone anonymously whether they have had difficulty getting connected to help.

Afterward, they had access to representatives from various social service organizations, as well as piles of clothes to help them keep warm this winter.

About two hours after the doors opened, a steady influx of people made their way in and out of the facility. By 11 a.m., Ciara Harris, an employee from Jewish Family Service surveying people coming in, counted about 30 questionnaires having been filled out.

James Pope, a 57-year-old city resident, was one of the first ones at the doors. He stayed around for about another two hours.

Pope said he was forced out of his apartment about five years ago. He lives on a disability benefit, which makes saving money challenging.

"The person that does the judging is on the outside looking in," Pope said. "You can't talk about something you haven't experienced. There's always some type of stigma."

This year's numbers will be released in the spring, Monarch Housing said. The data will help gauge whether New Jersey is on track to help the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness reach its goal of reducing America's homeless population by 25% by January 2025.

The 2022 Point-in-Time count found 8,754 homeless men, women and children in 6,631 households across the Garden State, an increase of 657 people from 2021, Monarch Housing said. The 2022 count also recorded a 257-person increase in those who said they were experiencing chronic homelessness or staying homeless for longer.

Erin Bowes, associate director of the Atlantic Housing Alliance with Jewish Family Service, said she expects the area's recorded homeless population to increase year-over-year, an effect of shelters reaching capacity.

That, however, depends on how deep into the community the participating organization can get, she said.

"I think our numbers have historically remained pretty close to the same amount, but if we have increased efforts in the community, we may be able to capture everyone that's out there," Bowes said. "This is like a total collaboration with all social service agencies, and the idea is for us to work together to capture the accurate number."

Ending homelessness calls for an increase in affordable and supportive housing, improving access to it and ensuring people experiencing homelessness have a voice in the process, Monarch Housing says.

The problem sometimes isn't as visible when a person is living in a house preparing to be foreclosed, or when "couch surfers" go from home to home of people they know, she said.

"Homelessness exists across the county, but across the county, people may not recognize or acknowledge it as homelessness," Bowes said.

Homelessness also happens for various reasons and isn't always tied to the stereotypes and stigma society places on it, Pope said.

"Anyone can be homeless," Pope said. "You've got people right now that maybe are 30 days away from being homeless. It doesn't take much to be homeless."