Annual food bank event returns, raises $100,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After spending two years without hosting its annual Night of 300,000 Meals, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey returned the fundraiser to its township location Thursday.

Local restaurants supplied 225 patrons with food and specialty cocktails while they were entertained with music performed by the Eddie Morgan Duo at the food bank's township warehouse, capable of storing 1.6 million pounds of food for people in need, the organization said Monday.

This year, the fundraiser met its goal of collecting $100,000 to help fight hunger throughout South Jersey, the organization said.

Denise Hladun, the food bank's director of External Affairs, says everyone in the organization is grateful for the event returning, especially while so many statewide continue to struggle with lingering financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our third time hosting this event, and we were excited to be able to bring it back this year,” Hladun said.

The organization says donors' contributions remain valuable to the community.

In Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties, about 60,000 residents struggle with hunger, and one in six children are food insecure in this area, compared to one in 10 statewide, the organization said.

