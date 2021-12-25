Annual Christmas event includes a hot meal, presents and plenty of smiles

The event has taken place for about 10 years, she said, and has been held at the same site for the past several Christmases.

Participants got their meals from a food truck and could then make their way to the tables on either side of the parking lot, with more presents and food.

Minister Patrece Baines of the United Baptist Temple has participated for several years. She had shoeboxes full of gifts of children. At one point, she tried to convince Atlantic City Police Officer Syid Evans-White to take one home.

Evans-White and Officer Matthew Crosby were on the scene as things got started but were heading away at that point. They said they were planning to find some more people to participate, so no one in the neighborhood would miss out.

“We’ll be back,” Evans-White said.

Many people left with bags of gifts and warm clothing, as well as sandwiches and boxes of food from a food truck. CityLight Outreach has its own truck, Howard said, free for the use of local churches for outreach programs.

The event had a carnival atmosphere. Music blasted from mounted loudspeakers, while an announcer called numbers for a free raffle.