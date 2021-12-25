Annual Christmas event includes a hot meal, presents and plenty of smiles

ATLANTIC CITY — On a drizzly and overcast Saturday, volunteers made sure hundreds of people had a hot Christmas breakfast and presents, including warm coats and other essentials.
“I heard a voice on the microphone and I thought, ‘It sounds like a party.’ And I was right,” said Michael P. Jacobs, who prefers to go by Jenny.
The event was open to anyone and everyone, but most of the people being served do not have homes, according to Stephanie Howard, one of the organizers of the event for CityLight Outreach. Many church groups from throughout the area participated, both with fundraisers and coat drives and with serving food and distributing presents Christmas morning.
A few drops fell and the sky remained slate gray throughout the event, but the rain held off while people ate their breakfasts and enjoyed coffee, hot chocolate and other specialty drinks in the parking lot of AtlantiCare on Tennessee Avenue, across from the Atlantic City Free Public Library.
“I was praying so hard on the way over here for there to be no rain,” Howard said.
Last year’s event got rained out when a powerful storm with strong winds came through Christmas Eve. The organizers rescheduled, with the food, clothing and gifts instead distributed another day. This year, everything proceeded Christmas morning.
The event has taken place for about 10 years, she said, and has been held at the same site for the past several Christmases.
Participants got their meals from a food truck and could then make their way to the tables on either side of the parking lot, with more presents and food.
Minister Patrece Baines of the United Baptist Temple has participated for several years. She had shoeboxes full of gifts of children. At one point, she tried to convince Atlantic City Police Officer Syid Evans-White to take one home.
Evans-White and Officer Matthew Crosby were on the scene as things got started but were heading away at that point. They said they were planning to find some more people to participate, so no one in the neighborhood would miss out.
“We’ll be back,” Evans-White said.
Many people left with bags of gifts and warm clothing, as well as sandwiches and boxes of food from a food truck. CityLight Outreach has its own truck, Howard said, free for the use of local churches for outreach programs.
The event had a carnival atmosphere. Music blasted from mounted loudspeakers, while an announcer called numbers for a free raffle.
By the building, multiple tables were piled with jackets, shirts and coats in multiple sizes, along with shoes and boots. People also got bags with snacks soaps, tissues and other toiletries.
Items were donated by local businesses or gathered by areas church groups, as well as from individuals and families.
Autumn Loo, 14. of Pleasantville, handed out bottles and water and spoke with participants. This was her first time participating, joining the event with family members as part of a group from her church.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
A little farther down the food line, Dennis Westhafer, of Ventnor, prepared coffee and cocoas, whipped cream and sprinkles at the ready. This was the first time he and his wife, Kathy, participated.
“We’re new to the area and wanted to do something for the community,” he said.
Baines said she will be back on other days as well, handing out sandwiches and boxes of food near the bus station and other locations.
“They’re still going to be out here. They’re still going to be hungry,” she said.
She took a moment to mention just how good her food is. “We hook them up.”
Howard said the CityLight Outreach truck also makes regular rounds.
As things wound down, she said the organizations were ready to feed 200 that day. It appeared the total number was pretty close to that.
Last year, the organizers faced a tough decision about whether to cancel entirely due to the pandemic. This year, several of those participating wore masks due to the rapid rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the continued impact of the delta variant.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say outdoor gatherings are safer than indoors when there are large groups of people who are not related getting together.
On Saturday morning, Jacobs wore a wide smile, holding a cup of hot coffee and chatting with the volunteers.
“I knew there was going to be something exciting going on,” Jacobs said.
Howard said the event meant filling physical needs, for food, water, protection from the elements, but it also meant sharing something less tangible, which she sees as just as important.
She described it as a chance to share the true meaning of Christmas.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
