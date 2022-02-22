 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Announcing The Press of Atlantic City's 2022 Nurses Awards

  • 0

From fighting on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 to delivering babies to saving lives in emergency rooms, nurses perform countless difficult and sometimes heartbreaking duties each day.

They’ve risked their lives to help others. They’ve worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.

For the second year, The Press of Atlantic City’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care awards program will seek to recognize those outstanding local nurses helping others, said Allison Altobelli, vice president of sales for The Press.

“Nurses are heroes each day for all they do, including their efforts during the pandemic,” Altobelli said. “Now, we want to help the South Jersey community highlight their accomplishments, celebrate their work and recognize their service.”

Starting today, you can nominate a nurse or health care worker making a difference in South Jersey. Visit go.pressofatlanticcity.com/NominateANurse and tell us why they’ve earned your admiration. Submissions will remain open through March 14.

People are also reading…

Once the nomination period has ended, a team of judges will select nine nurses whose stories reflect the highest level of compassion, devotion and expert care. One additional winner will be chosen by you, our readers. You will have the opportunity to read through all of the submissions and vote for your favorite, thereby bringing the total number of winners in this year’s program to 10.

On Sunday, May 8, we will celebrate those distinguished nurses with a special section that will publish as part of The Press of Atlantic City. A live awards luncheon sharing their stories and celebrating their contributions will be held Thursday, May 5.

The publication will run during National Nurses Week, which takes place every year from May 6, National Nurses Day, through May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

South Jersey’s health care workers deserve to be recognized for what they do every day.

Help us do that by nominating your nursing hero. If you know of an outstanding nurse making a difference in your life or someone else’s, tell us what makes your “nursing hero” special.

Contact Buzz Keough:

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

Twitter @buzzkeough

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

'Total nonsense': Kyiv locals react to Putin

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News