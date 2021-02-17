Announcing The Press of Atlantic City's 2021 Nurses Awards

Nurses and health care workers have been on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 for the past year.

They’ve risked their lives to help others. They’ve worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.

The Press of Atlantic City’s Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare awards program seeks to recognize those outstanding local nurses helping others, said Michelle Rice, vice president of advertising and marketing for The Press.

“Nurses have been heroes to the South Jersey community throughout the pandemic,” Rice said. “Now, we want to highlight their accomplishments, celebrate their work and recognize their service.”

Starting today, you can nominate a nurse or health care worker making a difference in South Jersey. Visit go.pressofatlanticcity.com/NominateANurse and tell us why they’ve earned your admiration. Submissions will remain open through March 17.