Announcing The Press of Atlantic City's 2021 Nurses Awards

Nurses and health care workers have been on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 for the past year.
They’ve risked their lives to help others. They’ve worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.
The Press of Atlantic City’s Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare awards program seeks to recognize those outstanding local nurses helping others, said Michelle Rice, vice president of advertising and marketing for The Press.
“Nurses have been heroes to the South Jersey community throughout the pandemic,” Rice said. “Now, we want to highlight their accomplishments, celebrate their work and recognize their service.”
Starting today, you can nominate a nurse or health care worker making a difference in South Jersey. Visit go.pressofatlanticcity.com/NominateANurse and tell us why they’ve earned your admiration. Submissions will remain open through March 17.
Once the nomination period has ended, a team of judges will select nine nurses whose stories reflect the highest level of compassion, devotion and expert care. One additional winner will be chosen by you, our readers. You will have the opportunity to read through all of the submissions and vote for your favorite, thereby bringing the total number of winners in this year’s program to 10.
On May 9, we will celebrate those distinguished nurses with a special section that will publish as part of The Press of Atlantic City. They’ll also share their stories as part of an online awards ceremony video marking their achievements.
The publication will run during National Nurses Week, which takes place every year from May 6 to 12, in honor of Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
South Jersey’s health care workers deserve to be recognized for what they do every day.
Help us do that by nominating your nursing hero. If you know of an outstanding nurse making a difference in your life or someone else’s, tell us what makes them special.
Contact Buzz Keough:
609-272-7238
Twitter @buzzkeough
