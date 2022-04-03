Anniversary of King's assassination commemorated in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A memorial ceremony was held at the Civil Rights Garden off Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard Sunday to mark the 54th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The ceremony featured several prominent politicians, officials, activists and religious authorities from the South Jersey area.

The anniversary of King’s murder is Monday. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, by James Earl Ray.

Atlantic City Council Member Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward, spoke first at the ceremony. Also the president of the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP, Shabazz said people should reflect on how to advance King’s legacy and work to promote equality.

“We feel at the NAACP that we are still fighting some of the fights that Doctor King led,” Shabazz said.

Other people in attendance included Council Member-at-large Stephanie Marshall and state Assemblyman Don Guardian. James Sarkos, the interim officer-in-charge of the Atlantic City Police Department, and former Police Chief Henry White also came to the event, along with around a dozen members of the Atlantic City Police Explorers — an organization designed to introduce young people in police work.

Pastor Stafford Miller of the Asbury United Methodist Church, urged the young people in attendance to carry on the memory of King’s movement. Taking inspiration from Jewish tradition, Miller placed a visitation stone on one of the pillars at the memorial in the Civil Rights Garden to mark King’s life and death.

“A lot of people give good speeches, great, a lot of people take good actions, fine, but (King) started a movement,” Miller said.

Doug Stanger — a member of the Anti-Defamation League executive committee for the Philadelphia region — urged the next generation to continue to work to advance King’s legacy. He cited prosecutions of members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers who partook in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as an example of a modern battle for justice.

“Certainly, standing here with all of you, I do feel the presence of Dr. King and all that he had to bring to our world that we continue as his legacy to continue in his fight,” Stanger said. “We need to come together as we continue to do, and it’s beautiful to see us all coming together today.”

Imam Amin Muhammad, of Masjid Muhammad of Atlantic City, also urged the young people in attendance to study the history of King’s life and work to replicate the work he has done to promote human rights.

“What lessons, what advice should I take from history, from the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how should I live now,” Muhammad asked. “If we learn to be human beings, and embody the meaning of humanity, which is mercy for others ... civil rights become human rights and we will all live in a world that is free and just and equal for everyone.”

Speaking after Muhammad, Marshall commemorated King and spoke about importance of addressing gun violence. She noted that both King and then his mother, Alberta Williams King, were killed by gun-wielding assassins.

Guardian, R-Atlantic, praised King for the change he brought to the world while maintaining his devout commitment to nonviolence.

After the speeches, there was a brief wreath-laying ceremony in the Civil Rights Garden.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

