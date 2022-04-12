Anna Lee’s Cookies & Cream's treats comfort its customers

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the January issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink scene in South Jersey.

Ten days into retirement, Fred Cincotti felt bored and knew he needed to do something. As luck would have it, he saw a for-sale ad on Facebook for an ice cream shop in Mays Landing.

Fred’s interest was piqued. The store would give him a new beginning. But more importantly, it would be a family-owned business daughter Anna would eventually run and own. Anna eagerly embraced the opportunity, and Anna Lee’s Cookies & Cream was born.

Fred is now Anna’s apprentice, and he’s perfectly fine with that.

“My dad and I have a great relationship,” chuckles Anna, who has worked in numerous coffee and ice cream shops over the years. “This is fun for me, and working with my parents (mom Roberta comes in the evenings) makes it even better. Anyone who knows me knows this is what I love to do.”

When Anna Lee’s debuted two years ago, it launched right at the height of quarantine. A grand opening had been planned, but no one could come into the shop. So Anna, Fred and Roberta sold ice cream sandwich and sundae DIY kits, delivered curbside.

“We figured people had nothing to do, so they might as well play with food,” says Roberta, noting the kits were a hit, and there’s still a demand for them.

As restrictions eased, patrons were able to come into the shop just in time for high season — when ice cream and summer go together like Oreo cookies and milk.

The 900-square-foot store sells Bassetts — a high-quality ice cream, Roberta says — in 26 flavors including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, cookie dough, peach, pistachio, cherry vanilla, Guatemalan pineapple and English toffee crunch. Toppings are just as varied, with marshmallow, hot fudge, Oreos, Heath bar, Kit Kat, Gummy bears and Swedish fish.

You can crown your ice cream on a cone, a pastry (the shop has scones, doughnuts and Danish), or you can sandwich it between freshly made waffles, chocolate chip cookies or brownies. You can opt for a sundae, ice cream soda or scoops of your favorite flavors.

Soft serve also is available in traditional vanilla and chocolate (or a combo of the two), with all the toppings.

Because Bassetts is the gem of the shop, Fred came up with the idea of making a good thing even better; Anna Lee’s offers custom ice cream cakes, with three layers of your favorite flavors.

The cakes are unique. During Girl Scout cookie season, the shop offered its homage to the thin mint cookie. Depending on the order, a triple layer of ice cream — vanilla, chocolate and mint chocolate chip — is crowned with chocolate and mint drizzle, and thin mint cookies.

Another nod to the Girl Scouts is the peanut butter patty cake, made with vanilla, chocolate and moose tracks (or any flavor ice cream). It’s topped with peanut butter and chocolate drizzle, as well as peanut butter patties and chopped Reese’s pieces.

If a whole cake is too much, you can opt for a slice. These little pieces of heaven change daily and have cookie crunch at the bottom with three layers of ice cream: chocolate, vanilla and whatever flavor Fred feels like using, he says.

Because Anna is a barista, she introduced a full complement of hot java and cold frappes (with 27 different syrups) to create one-of-a-kind drinks that are desserts unto themselves.

Among signature drinks are the German Mocha, made with caramel, chocolate, coconut, espresso, milk and whipped cream. There’s also the Lavender Honey Latte, made with lavender, honey, espresso and whipped cream.

In addition, Anna prepares a variety of signature teas including Brown Sugar Chai, made with brown sugar, cinnamon, chai and steamed milk; as well as the London Fog created with Earl Grey tea, vanilla, lavender and steamed milk.

Five chalkboard menus, including one for ice cream and one for drinks based on books, present an array of options. A Narnian King latte — a nod to C.S. Lewis’ "The Chronicles of Narnia" — is made with orange, vanilla, cardamom, espresso, milk and whipped cream.

“People do a circle every time they walk in here,” says Anna. “I love talking to the ones who say they don’t know what they want. I love helping them figure it out. I’ll ask, ‘Are you looking for coffee, ice cream or a combination of the two?’ If we can put ice cream in it or on it, we’ll do it.”

With a welcoming smile, Anna enjoys the camaraderie she shares with patrons.

“I love talking to people,” she says. “I know a lot of their life stories. They come in every morning and every night for coffee — people who work for the county, medical people who work night shift. The moms come in after school with their kids, who are always so excited to be here.”

With seating for 16, patrons are invited to sit down, relax and enjoy the treat at hand.

“This is a business that makes people happy and de-stresses them,” Anna continues. “Ice cream is comfort food, and coffee is a comfort drink. We’re in the business to make you happy and calm you down.”