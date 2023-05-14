ATLATNIC CITY — The Puchicon Anime & Gaming Convention was held over the weekend at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

Fans from throughout the region came roam the convention halls and ballrooms to compare cosplays, browse through merchandise and celebrate the anime industry.

Rich Rejmentowski and Sammy Mansuetom, came from New York dressed as characters from Pokémon and the “How Heavy are the Dumbbells you Lift?” magna. They said they spent hours working on the wigs and accessories for their costumes and thought the resort city was an ideal place for a convention.

“I like Atlantic City, I like to cos (cosplay) too, but she likes to cos a lot and I was like alright, let’s go,” Rejementowski said.

Gabriela Trzepizur, of Toms River, and in cosplay, is a frequent anime convention attendee, having gone to three this year. She said she was excited by the merchandise and meet with others fans.

“It’s nice to take pictures, especially, and getting recognized for your cosplay and everything," Trzepizur said.

Puchicon was founded in 2019 by Jennifer Perez to create a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere for all kinds of anime fans. Its mission was obvious over the weekend, with fans from all ages at the event, as well an assemblage of vendors.

Keni Thomas, of Philadelphia, was at the convention on behalf of Philly Otaku. He came with prints and drawings he made featuring combinations of different characters and themes, including Pikachu combined with Benjamin Franklin; and Princess Peach from Super Mario Brothers dressed in ‘80s clothes. Thomas, who also goes by the pen name Thomcat23, said he was always a fan of anime and video games and soon found himself going to conventions. He is also currently an art resident at Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia.

“Just being a geek, I strangely fell into it,” Thomas said. “If you make fan work all the time sooner or later you will run into the con world, because that’s where all that stuff sort of lives.”

Tim Heck and Kaeya Moyer, came from Easton, Pennsylvania, to sell their art at the convention. Their work included drawings, stickers and 3-D prints of different Pokémon. They said they had started by sharing their art on social media before attracting a following and deciding to make the leap into business. They said they felt comfortable in the welcoming community of convention and other artists and have so far been to five separate conventions.

Lori Ann Beatty was there selling plush anime toys and other items with her niece. While she was less familiar with anime than her neice, Beatty said she enjoyed working as a collaborative and branching off into new business.

Gwen Wheeler, of northern Virginia, was there for her business The Merchant of Many Things. She sells rubber swords and other faux weapons, as well as jewelry, costume parts and other accessories, for live-action role playing, or LARP, an activity where people act out mock battles.

Having cerebral palsy, Wheeler said she could not participate in LARP matches with her friends, but decided to participate as an on-site merchant for other players. She since turned that hobby into a business and know tours the East Coast and Midwest to encourage people to play and have fun.

“I just went full bore with it,” Wheeler said. “It’s fun, I love doing it ... and people’s reactions, with the joy.”

Min Gleason, 24, of Maryland, said she had long been interested in arts and began attending anime conventions in middle school.

“I was like, ‘I want to do that, and I liked it and now that’s what I do,” Gleason said.

Other vendors were there for a charitable cause, including one for Children’s Specialized Hospital, a part of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, raising funds for their Extra Life program.

In addition to the vendors, the Puchicon convention offered a range of other activities. Throughout the conventions space, there was a small arcade and gaming rooms, live music aned a karaoke space where people could sing their favorite anime theme songs. There were a range of panels, including one with anime voice actors like Brian Beacock, Leah Clark and Daman Mills.

Mills, known for voicing Frieza from the “Dragon Ball” franchise as well as an assortment of other roles, said he valued coming to different conventions and interacting with fans.

“It’s a really special experience to get out and meet people, because when we’re recording, we’re not seeing the many responses like somebody may in theater or film,” Mills said. “Seeing how much your work impacts others is really awesome and kind of inspires us to keep creating … and giving it our best.”

Other content creators were given space at the convention.

Louis Wolf, of the YouTube channel Unlockable Content, participated in several panels. He said Puchicon has helped him communicate with fans as his channel has grown its audience.

“We love interacting with the fan base and the community,” Wolf said.

There were also several independent authors at the event.

Tyrone Motley, with the pen name Zero Snake, was advertising his original manga, taking inspiration from the Chinese Monkey King character and adding his own flourishes from other anime.

“I always found interest in the medium itself, not just story writing, but the anime aesthetic,” Motley said. “So, I always wanted to put my own unique spin on it.”

Over the weekend, there were several panels. Marisa Ditkoff, 27 of Clementon Camden County, participated in two panels, one giving advice about living in Japan and another on cosplaying. She said she first started at a convention at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when she was younger before becoming an expert.

“That snowballed into what it is today,” Ditkoff said.

For some, the anime convention was an affair for the whole family. Lorianna Roberts came with her daughter Carlin, 16, to the convention from Forked River in Lacey Township. Carlin said she was a zealous anime fan and was excited to come visit a convention nearby.

“I love anime, I love video games, cartoons and anything to do with that, and I just thought it would be a fun idea to come out here,” Carlin said. “And everyone’s so nice. I love it here.”

Lorianna admitted she was significantly less of a fan than her daughter but was still enthusiastic to attend.

“I don’t know too much about anime, but I know she loves it and I love seeing her enjoy it this much,” Lorianna Roberts said.

Thomas Benjamin, 33, and his daughter H’armani Bell, 12 are city residents and attended different events at the convention throughout the weekend. Benjamin said he grew up watching anime such as Dragon Ball and Cowboy Bebop and also had a friend as a vendor he was supporting. His daughter, Benjamin said, is now a prodigal artist drawing different anime characters and he was excited to take her to a convention.

“To come out and see the artists, the voice actors … and a lot of the art and stuff, it’s bringing back my childhood,” Benjamin said

Puchicon Convention in Atlantic City