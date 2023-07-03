The largest cash purse on surf is on the move.

The second annual NJ SAT Fest tournament will be held Aug. 27 in Ocean City. After premiering last year in Atlantic City with a $10,000 award for the person who catches the largest fish, tournament organizers have added another 50% to the purse for a $15,000 top prize. Organizers said in a news release issued last week that NJ SAT Fest was excited to offer a higher prize, which made it the largest purse for a surf-fishing tournament in New Jersey history.

“With an ambitious goal of surpassing last year’s incredible success, the tournament organizers have once again upped the ante by increasing the cash purse to an astounding $15,000 for this year’s victor,” the news release said. “NJ SAT FEST has become a must-attend event for passionate anglers from all over the country.”

The NJ SAT Fest, or the New Jersey Surf Angler Tournament & Festival, is the brainchild of Galloway Township fishers Aiden James “A.J.” Elmore, 21, and his brother Dorian “Dman” Elmore, 26. The Elmore brothers said they were eager to grow the sport of fishing at the Jersey Shore, which led them to found the tournament.

Fishing will take place on Ocean City beaches, with exact tournament boundaries announced by tournament organizers at a later date. There will also be a festival housed in the Ocean City Music Pier, with space on the stage being used for activities for all ages.

At last year’s tournament in Atlantic City, dozens of fishers from across the East Coast came to try their hands at winning $10,000, awarded to the person to catch the longest fish. According to the news release, video from the NJ SAT Fest tournament received more than 38 million impressions nationwide and made waves in the national fishing community.

Last year’s champion, Miguel Rios won with a 20¼-inch fluke. He said after he won that he would use the $10,000 prize to help pay for his daughter to attend college.

NJ SAT Fest organizers said they were proud of how their tournament celebrates fishing and opens opportunities for tournament winners.

“By continually surpassing the largest cash purse record, the event not only attracts skilled anglers but also serves as a catalyst for empowering individuals to pursue their dreams and aspirations,” the news release said. “Whether it’s funding educational endeavors, realizing personal goals, or simply reveling in the joy of the sport, NJ SAT FEST offers participants an unparalleled opportunity to transform their lives.”

The Elmore brothers have had their own fishing successes independent of the NJ SAT Fest tournament. In 2019, A.J. won the national Bassmaster Junior Big Bass Championship, earning a $40,000 boat as a prize and earning the backing of multiple multiple sponsors. The brothers also own ReelMaxLife, a company that organizes and films fishing trips.

Those interested in learning about registration, rules and sponsorship opportunities at the tournament can visit www.njsatfest.com or follow NJ SAT fest on social media for updates.