Angelic Health receives special recognition

Angelic Health Palliative and Hospice Care recently received two recognitions for their support of veterans.
The organization received the Exceptional Business Supporting Veterans Award from the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee of Cape May County, and on Nov. 17, Veterans Outreach Coordinator John Prutting was recognized as an Exceptional Veteran at CVAC’s fifth annual Awards Brunch at Avalon Links Restaurant.
Prutting served in security forces for the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and is instrumental in the hospice’s We Honor Veterans initiative.
