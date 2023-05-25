Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care, which serves Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is looking for volunteers to serve hospice patients in their communities.
Volunteer activities can include reading, playing music or doing a craft activity, or sitting with patients so family members can take a break to run errands. Certified Pet Visitors are also needed to visit patients who are pet-lovers.
Volunteers can choose dates and times that best fit their schedule. Those interested can call 609-515-6986, email mdaulerio@angelichospice.net or visit angelic.health.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
