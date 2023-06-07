Angelic Health Hospice Care, which serves Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counites, has named Tracy Fooks administrator for the West Atlantic City office in Egg Harbor Township.
Fooks oversees the day-to-day functioning of the office and ensures the hospice team is effectively serving patients and their families. She has 38 years of health care experience at facilities such as Shore Medical Center, Cape Regional Medical Center and Holy Redeemer Hospice, and served in a previous role at Angelic Health as director of professional services.
Fooks lives in Somers Point with her husband and two children.
“Tracy’s experience and dedication to quality patient care are second to none,” Angelic Health CEO Dan Mikus said in a news release. “She is dedicated to uphold the standards of service to our hospice patients and their families.”
People are also reading…
Angelic Health provides hospice, palliative, memory care and telehealth services. For more information, visit angelic.health.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.