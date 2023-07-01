Jeff Whitaker, a former news anchor and radio host from Egg Harbor Township, has been named to the Board of the Angelic Health Foundation.

“I can’t say enough about the caring staff at Angelic Health,” Whitaker said in a recent news release. “When I was asked to serve on the board, I knew right away of the integrity of the Angelic team. My sister and I experienced it firsthand through the caregivers and nurses who were with us during very difficult times.”

Angelic Health provides palliative, hospice, and memory care and is based in West Atlantic City, serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. The Angelic Health Foundation was created to provide support to hospice patients in need.

Whitaker joins the board members in overseeing the foundation, assisting in fundraising and evaluating grant applications. Contributions to the foundation support initiatives such as supplies for the memory care program, special care kits for hospice and palliative patients, and programs for veterans.

For more information on the Angelic Health Foundation, visit Angelic.Health.