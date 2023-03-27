SOMERS POINT — The Anchorage Tavern, which is undergoing ownership change, will remain closed while new management assumes control.
The Tavern was initially going to be closed only through Friday of last week, but management posted on social media on Sunday morning that the closure would last until an undisclosed time.
The Tavern on Bay Avenue was said to be going through a change because Don Mahoney, its owner for the past several years, was retiring.
The tavern did not say whether or not the building will be sold.
Anchorage was last sold in 2000 for about $1.5 million, according to NJ Parcels.
"We look forward to seeing you in the coming days," the Tavern wrote in a post on its Facebook page.
