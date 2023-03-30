SOMERS POINT — The Anchorage Tavern, which closed temporarily while it went through an ownership change, will reopen to customers on Saturday at 11 a.m.

"More formal posts coming soon, but we wanted to get the word out there to all of our amazing customers right away, and thank you for all of your patience and understanding," the Tavern said. "The staff and the menu have not changed, and we can’t wait to see you all again."