UPPER TOWNSHIP — A bike path through the township is one of the final pieces of a vision of a dedicated bike route connecting a significant portion of South Jersey.

The South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization is working with Cape May County on the feasibility of a bicycle and pedestrian trail connecting with the existing county bike route, which ends in Dennis Township.

The trick will be deciding where it should go.

Some residents have raised concerns about the route.

There are preliminary ideas under discussion, but the route has not been determined. Now is the time for residents to weigh in, township Administrator Gary DeMarzo said at a recent meeting of the Township Committee.

At the meeting, resident Al Paulson said many people in the township have questions about the bike path plans, and said few people were aware of an April meeting at which it was discussed.

“I don’t think anyone in my neighborhood had been aware of it,” Paulson said.

The comments kicked off a discussion of the plans among committee members. Committee member Kim Hayes said she had heard from several residents who were concerned about the bike path proposal, including some who feared there could be an impact on their properties.

“Well, they’re not cutting through your living room,” responded Committee member Curtis Corson.

Hayes added there had been reports of increased crime along the bike path in Middle Township.

Security concerns have often been raised as bike paths are planned or extended, but multiple studies have found no connection between bike paths and crime. A study posted by the federal Department of Transportation argued that converting abandoned railroad routes to bike and pedestrian trails may actually reduce crime.

In Middle Township at least, the county bike path has not led to more crimes reported. Contacted after the Upper Township meeting, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said there had been reports of problems with ATVs using the bike route, but he said he checked with police Chief Christopher Leusner and there has been no increase in crime along the route.

Corson said converting some areas to a bike route could reduce the number of all-terrain vehicle riders using the old railroad tracks and other remote areas, because bollards would likely be placed at access points.

That would not keep out dirt bikes, he acknowledged.

Corson had concerns of his own.

He said he wanted to make sure the path did not cross wetlands, calling for it to remain asphalt on dirt, as he put it.

“The last thing we want in Upper Township is a bike path on boardwalk that we’re going to have to someday replace,” he said.

Part of the route under consideration would be relatively simple, running along the old railroad route that once brought coal trains to the former B.L. England power plant. It runs by the Upper Township Primary School and then follows the tracks to Tyler Road.

The trail becomes more circuitous after that, running along Tyler before cutting along the right-of-way for power lines to Peach Orchard Road.

A section of Peach Orchard is a dirt-and-gravel road. Past Somers Avenue, that road is blocked off and serves as a fire road and an access way for some private properties, said township engineer Paul Dietrich, interviewed after the committee meeting. After that, the proposed path outlined skirts neighborhoods, campgrounds and sand mining operations to reach the Dennis Township path.

From there, the county path runs through Middle and Lower townships, most of that along the right-of-way of Atlantic City Electric’s power lines.

“In some respects, that was easier,” said Leslie Gimeno, the planning director for Cape May County, contacted after the Upper Township meeting.

The route through the southern portion of Upper Township could prove more difficult.

“I would say Upper Township is more challenging. There’s not a single corridor to follow,” she said.

More meetings are planned with Upper Township to work out the best route, Gimeno said. She said it will be important to gain not only permits and permissions, but also the buy-in of the Upper Township community.

Even where there is an existing right of way, there are potential problems. Committee members said there are sections where agricultural uses, such as livestock, are not disturbed by having power lines overhead, but there could be problems with bike riders or walkers.

In one section, Dietrich said, there is a private gun range nearby. He said that would be a bad combination with a bike route.

Even when the current planning is completed, Dietrich said, the route will still be tentative, as the proposal moves toward gaining state and local approvals.

“The good thing is they haven’t funded it yet, so we have time to work all this out,” Hayes said.

Much of the funding is expected to come from the county’s open space fund, as well as state and federal infrastructure grants. The search for funding will come after there is an agreed-upon route and permit applications are underway.

“You’re talking four or five years before a shovel could be in the ground,” Dietrich said.

The county bike path runs from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lower Township to the South Seaville section of Dennis Township, most of which is separated from roads. On the other side of the township, a mixed-use path on the Garden State Parkway bridge over the Great Egg Harbor Bay ties the township to Atlantic County, and plans are for a bike route to connect to the path leading through Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield and Pleasantville.

On the far side of the ferry, which welcomes bike riders, there are miles of bike routes in and around Cape Henlopen State Park.

The Upper Township path, if ultimately constructed, could connect with off-road bike routes leading to Philadelphia.

The SJTPO website details the Upper Township proposal and shows planned routes connecting a short section in Camden County and a long stretch in Atlantic County tying in to the path in Pleasantville.

The existing bike path in Cape May County took decades and millions of dollars to complete over several phases, with construction of the first section in Middle Township started in 2006.

Now, Gimeno said, the route offers visitors and residents a way to travel to the Cape May County Park & Zoo, to restaurants and to other attractions along a dedicated bike route.

“We envision a lot of people hopping on their bikes rather than getting in their cars to get to the zoo or to downtown Cape May Court House,” Gimeno said. The route had to be built piece by piece, she said, starting with the first grant applications that were written in the 1990s.

Dietrich said an Upper Township route could similarly connect destinations, improving quality of life in the township.

There is a lot left to do before there is a finalized route.

“It’s going to take time and effort and money,” Gimeneo said.