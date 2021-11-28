An old partnership with a new location: Jet East at Millville Airport

Jet East, an global leader in aviation maintenance, has opened a full-service maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at the Millville Executive Airport as part of a long-term lease with operator Delaware River and Bay Authority that is expected to create 250 jobs.

The arrival of the company fills a gap left by the departure of Dallas Airmotive. Jet East executives also say they plan to recruit students from technical schools in the South Jersey, Philadelphia, and Delaware area.

“We’ve talked to the schools in Philadelphia, and we are going to start recruiting there, have mentoring programs,” said Jim Pacifico, the general manager of Jet East’s Millville and Teterboro locations. “This (growth in the business) has to be deeper than what the area can provide right now. (Millville) cannot provide enough technicians, so we are going to have to groom and grow technicians because we don’t expect this to be any short-term operation here. We expect this to be a 50-year operation.”

Jet East is leasing two aviation hangars located just off Thunderbolt Drive for the next 10 years, with two, five-year extensions as options. The "state-of-the-art" hangars have approximately 70,000 square feet of space for maintenance, office and storage.