An indie venue is coming to life in Atlantic City from a team with Johnny Brenda's cred

After the summer's gone

In summer, there's always some non-casino pop music activity in and around Atlantic City. This year, the Cajun restaurant Bourré, just down the street from the club, has an outdoor series featuring Ghostface Killah and Waka Flocka Aug. 20-21.

But for Anchor Rock Club to succeed, it will have to become the kind of year-round original music venue that hasn't existed in decades.

"There are a lot of venues already, and most are bars or restaurants with some entertainment attached," Ward says. "What we're trying to do is what most music venues do in major cities: The attraction is the concert that you're going to. And I haven't really seen that in Atlantic City. That's the untapped market."

"We're not going up against the casinos," Mungan stresses. "We just want to be an alternative. An alternative with a point of view." (In his band days, Mungan played bass in the much-loved 1980s Philly reggae-punk trio Scram, and he now regularly DJs in Philly clubs.)