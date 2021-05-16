An employer-driven hospital rating system gains ground

In spring 2016, CEO Jim Brexler was unhappy to see Doylestown Hospital with a C from Leapfrog, according to a blog post on the Leapfrog web site.

Brexler led an effort to improve safety throughout the hospital, including the addition of board-certified intensive care doctors in the ICU. That helped the hospital receive an A that fall, and during every grading period since then. Doylestown officials did not respond to requests for comment.

When hospital officials did not like the latest grade their hospital received, they typically complain that Leapfrog uses old data that doesn’t reflect current conditions in their institutions — though Leapfrog uses the most recent standardized data that are available. Some of the information used for the current ranking cover from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2019.

Main Line Health received A’s at Bryn Mawr, Paoli, and Riddle Hospitals, but has had C’s at Lankenau Medical Center six times in a row. Main Line officials said the grade doesn’t reflect the current state at the hospital in Wynnewood. “The Lankenau team has proactively implemented changes that have resulted in significant improvements in key areas such as infection prevention and patient experience,” Lankenau president Phil Robinson said in a statement.