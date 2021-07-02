An Atlantic City substitute fired for improper conduct with a student was hired by the state. Now he is facing 30 years in prison for child exploitation.

A former Atlantic City substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court for child exploitation, but questions remain as to how the man was hired by the state following claims by the school district of inappropriate behavior.
The man, Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, had been working for DCF's Division of Child Protection and Permanency for two years when he was arrested in April 2019 following a search of his home that police say yielded more than 1,000 images of child pornography. When officers executed a search warrant on Frazier’s apartment, he was in the company of a boy.
Neither the criminal charges nor a pending civil case filed by the boy's mother asks why Frazier was hired in 2017 by a state agency dealing directly with vulnerable children after he was investigated by that same agency in the same year for inappropriate conduct that eventually led to the criminal charges.
It's also not a question DCF is likely to answer. Nicole Brossoie, the department's communications chief, said confidentiality laws prohibit the agency from disclosing its investigatory activities or the outcomes of those activities. It's a response the agency has often used when asked about cases.
“We can confirm that the Department performs fingerprinting for criminal background and CARI (Child Abuse Record Information) checks on all prospective employees, and would not offer employment to any candidate that has ever been convicted of or substantiated for child abuse or neglect,” Brossoie said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Steve Young said Saturday was about accountability.
The civil claim filed by the mother of the child Frazier abused between 2016 and 2019 names several defendants, including the Atlantic City Board of Education and employees there, as well as Mayor Marty Small Sr., but not DCF. The mother states in her lawsuit that Frazier's hiring by DCF was the reason she continued to let him and her son spend time together.
"We and our client believe there are many people and entities legally liable for what happened to our client and her son," said Terrell A. Ratliff of Lento Law Group, the firm representing Jane Doe and her child, when asked why DCF was not named in the suit. "We are continuing our investigation and will leave no stone unturned in our quest to ensure justice is served for our client and her son."
An October 2020 memo from Atlantic City School District Solicitor Tracy Riley notes that La’Quetta Small, the mayor's wife and Frazier's cousin who was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School at the time of Frazier’s employment with the district, notified the state agency in February 2017 about inappropriate contact Frazier had with a student outside of school.
That same memo notes that Frazier was investigated by the state, which found no evidence of abuse or neglect. Frazier was fired from the district, but hired by the state later that same year.
The federal criminal complaint against Frazier provides some insight into DCF's investigation.
ATLANTIC CITY — A rally organized by activist Steve Young will be held at noon Saturday at t…
According to the court document, DCF’s Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit found that Frazier allowed a 9-year-old boy to visit him at his home and sleep in his bed, but the boy did not disclose to investigators any sexual contact. Frazier also denied inappropriate conduct except that he let the boy sleep in his bed. He claimed to be a mentor for the boy and referred to him as “son.”
In addition, investigators found that Frazier was texting with the boy after school hours in violation of school policy, the complaint states.
Investigators from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office began investigating Frazier in January 2019 following the receipt of a tip that Frazier had uploaded images of child sexual abuse to the social media website Tumblr in 2018.
Frazier's arrest shocked the community and led to calls for an independent investigation.
In October 2020, the Atlantic City school board approved the hiring of an independent attorney to investigate the district’s handling of Frazier.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education late Tuesday night voted to extend a contract with a …
An Open Public Records Act request shows the firm of Porzio, Bromberg and Newman began working on the case in December, reviewing the district’s records and creating a witness list. The billing records show attorneys from the firm had discussions with then-school board President John Devlin, Riley, Superintendent Barry Caldwell and community resident Steve Young in December.
In January, the records state that attorneys reached out several times to the district to receive more documentation but were not provided those documents. And even by March, some documents remained outstanding, the records state. By the end of April, as the board was debating whether to continue the investigation by Porzio or end it due to costs, attorneys had not conducted witness interviews and the board had spent $77,443.
School board President Shay Steele said Friday that as of June 30, the funding for the investigation had been exhausted.
Steele said the board allocated $100,000 to Porzio for the investigation. He said board members are discussing with state monitor Carole Morris how to proceed.
“We’ve had several updates and we’re looking forward to trying to wrap this up as soon as possible because we have outstanding litigation out there,” Steele said.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Democratic Committee is demanding Mayor Marty Small Sr. resign af…
Next week, Frazier faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine. He entered a guilty plea in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography.
The civil action is still pending in federal court. As of Friday, none of the defendants has filed answers to the complaint.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.