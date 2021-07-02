An Atlantic City substitute fired for improper conduct with a student was hired by the state. Now he is facing 30 years in prison for child exploitation.

The civil claim filed by the mother of the child Frazier abused between 2016 and 2019 names several defendants, including the Atlantic City Board of Education and employees there, as well as Mayor Marty Small Sr., but not DCF. The mother states in her lawsuit that Frazier's hiring by DCF was the reason she continued to let him and her son spend time together.

"We and our client believe there are many people and entities legally liable for what happened to our client and her son," said Terrell A. Ratliff of Lento Law Group, the firm representing Jane Doe and her child, when asked why DCF was not named in the suit. "We are continuing our investigation and will leave no stone unturned in our quest to ensure justice is served for our client and her son."

An October 2020 memo from Atlantic City School District Solicitor Tracy Riley notes that La’Quetta Small, the mayor's wife and Frazier's cousin who was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School at the time of Frazier’s employment with the district, notified the state agency in February 2017 about inappropriate contact Frazier had with a student outside of school.

That same memo notes that Frazier was investigated by the state, which found no evidence of abuse or neglect. Frazier was fired from the district, but hired by the state later that same year.