ATLANTIC CITY — Actresses and comedians Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey are hitting the road this year, stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on June 10.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the casino's Etess Arena.
Presale tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.
Poehler and Fey are known for their careers in television and film. Both also starred on Saturday Night Live.
Fey and Poehler have been co-stars in several films, including "Mean Girls," "Baby Mama" and "Wine Country."
Their recently announced tour also includes stops in Boston, Washington and Chicago.
